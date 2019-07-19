Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets, 2019-2023 by Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumor including Test Price and Volume Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumor including Test Price and Volume Forecasts with Executive and Consultant Guides 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?



A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.



Our research makes you an expert in your organization. Get our research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. Your credit card order sends the report to your inbox instantly. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. We wrote this report and we are ready, by phone or email, to help you use it. As always, assistance, and additional specific data is provided without additional charges.



Key Topics Covered:



i. Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Whole and Exome Sequencing

1.1.2 Research and Clinical

1.1.3 Direct to Consumer

1.1.4 AgriBio

1.1.5 Tumor Cells

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing

1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Sequencing Labs.

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information

2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?

2.2.2 Research Markets

2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred

2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed

2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market

2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond

2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

2.2.4 Pathogen Testing

2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story

2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business

2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay

2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks

2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

23andME Inc.

Agilent

Ancestry.com LLC

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Centogene

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Fabric Genomics

GE Global Research

Gencove

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

Grail, Inc.

Helix

Human Longevity, Inc

Illumina

Invitae Corporation

Macrogen

Medgenome

MNG Labs

Nebula Genomics

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

ORIG3N, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Perkin Elmer

Personalis

Qiagen Gmbh

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Sequencing.com

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise.

3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture.

3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs



3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.

3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS.

3.3.4 Oxford Nanopore

3.3.4.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

3.3.4.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for?

3.3.4.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

3.3.5 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

3.3.6 Linked Reads

3.3.7 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

3.3.8 New Sequencing Technologies



4. WGES Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

Veritas Genetics has time limited WGS offer for $199

Veritas Genetics Launches Two New Whole Genome Sequencing Products

BGI unveils a powerful new sequencer

State of California Funds $2M Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot

Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care

Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

$1500 to sequence newborns in China

Newborns to Get Whole Genome Sequencing

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

WGS and AI help clinicians scale precision oncology

Veritas Genetics Buys Curoverse

Dante Labs Partners With Amazon UK for Special 349 Whole Genome Sequencing

Toolbox Genomics Launches Personalized Wellness App in Sequencing.com's Revolutionary

App Market

CDC invests in WGS to help states respond to infectious disease threats

IBM Watson impresses in WGS brain tumour analysis

OneOme, Genome.One Partner to Offer Genetic Risk, PGx Service in Australia

WGS aids in Salmonella outbreak control

Nine Centres use Oxford Nanopore MinION to Sequence Human Genome

Esperite and BGI Genomics sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome

Sequencing on a large scale

Easily Affordable Whole-genome Sequencing is Goal of Mayo Collaboration with Veritas

Regeneron Partners With AbbVie, Alnylam, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Pfizer to Sequence UK

Biobank Samples

MedGenome Expands Its NGS Capabilities and Forays Into Single-Cell Sequencing

Genomics England Adopts Edico's Dragen For NGS Analysis

BGI Says It Will Slash Cost of Gene Testing to $300

Position Statement Spells Out Fetal Diagnostic Sequencing Recommendations

Stratos Genomics Raises Funds to Ready for Commercialization

Whole genome sequencing identifies new genetic signature for autism

Inova, Veritas Genetics Partner to Offer Whole-Genome Sequencing, Interpretation

Dante Labs Announces 10,000 European Genome Project

PerkinElmer Extends Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

Personalis Signs New Genome Sequencing Services Contract With VA

NorthShore Enlists Ambry Genetics for Whole-Exome Sequencing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po9fpz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Genomics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.