$14.5 Bn Nanocoatings Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

The global nanocoatings market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2018



Nanocoating refers to very fine, thin layers of polymeric chemical substances that are used to impart specific chemical and physical characteristics to a substrate surface. This includes corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, hardness, lubricity, transparency, and ductility. Nanocoatings are predominantly used to alter the hydrophobic and/or oleophobic properties of a surface by adding a protective coating on a substantially small scale of several microns.



A nanocoating can be produced with utmost precision through a process which involves atomic building blocks, where atoms are deposited in a controlled fashion to produce a layer that conforms uniformly on every distinct feature of the surface. Catalysed by their superior physical and chemical properties the global demand of nano coatings is currently growing robustly in industries such as construction, food, healthcare, automotive, electronics, etc.



The market is further expected to reach a values worth US$ 14.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019-2024.



Global Nanocoatings Market Drivers:



Nanocoatings provide resistance to fluctuations in temperature, as a result, they are popular in products that are impacted by temperature changes and harsh climatic conditions such as aircrafts, ceramic tiles, glass windows, automobiles, etc.

Nanocoatings provide a clear, colourless protection that cannot be detected by the naked eye. This maintains a products aesthetic appearance and preserves the natural gloss and transparency of the product. Moreover, nano coated products do not easily accumulate dirt, however, on few occasions when foreign elements such as dust adhere to the surface, they can be easily cleaned.

Nanocoatings are able to provide protection against Ultra Violet (UV) light and resistance against abrasion. This significantly increases the life span of products and makes them ideal for the automotive industry to protect paint surfaces.

Nanocoatings also provide corrosion resistance, this increases the durability and lifespan of the metals where they are applied. For example, nano coatings are commonly applied on air craft parts as they are highly susceptible to corrosion.

Nanocoatings are anti-adhesive and more hygienic as compared to conventional coatings. They prevent the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. Automobiles with nano coatings do not require waxing to maintain their shine. Moreover, they are also environment friendly, non- toxic and breathable, enabling them to be efficiently used on a variety of products as they inhibit damp and mold.

