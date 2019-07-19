Mozzarella Cheese Market to grow at 4.4% to hit $29.24 billion by 2025 - Pricing Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Manufacturing Cost Breakdown, Recent Launch & Key Trends: Adroit Market Research

Global mozzarella cheese market to witness ~1.3x times growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the largest growth segment in the global mozzarella cheese market with CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Size 2018 By Product Form (Block, Cube, Slice, Spread & Spray), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar retail, Online Retail), By Application (F&B Processing, Commercial, Residential) By Region and Forecast 2019 To 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global mozzarella cheese market was valued USD 21.72 Billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% to reach the market value to USD 29.24 Billion by 2025. In terms of volume, the market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Adroit market research lately published a research report on “global mozzarella cheese market”. The study encapsulates an in-depth analysis of mozzarella cheese industry. Market sizing and forecast of the study is given for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2019 to 2025 is the estimated forecast period.

Request a PDF sample of the Global Mozzarella Cheese market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/889

The research study of mozzarella cheese is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel and application. The study also assesses the mozzarella cheese industry at regional and country level. The study provides a holistic view of the industry with value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, pricing analysis along with drivers, restraints and opportunity analysis.

Due to its taste and appearance, mozzarella cheese has been enjoying strong demand in the West. However, the market growth of this otherwise saturated industry is particularly supported by the new markets where consumers are slowly developing taste for this delicacy. Growing income levels and rapid urbanisation rate in the developing countries is projected to further supplement the growth of mozzarella cheese market. However, growing heath consciousness along with the increasing inclination towards the vegan food habits can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The global mozzarella cheese market is categorized on the basis of form, distribution channel and application. By form, block mozzarella cheese is projected to dominate the global market with share of ~55% in 2025. Block type of mozzarella cheese is widely in demand from the commercial segment, which is the largest application area. By application, the commercial segment will continue to maintain its dominance with nearly two third of the market share over the forecast period. Mozzarella cheese goes widely in pizza making. Therefore, the product is in high demand in the fast food chains, restaurants, hotels and cafes.

Browse the full report@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/mozzarella-cheese-market

By distribution channel, brick and mortar selling mode will continue to maintain its dominance till 2025. However, online channel is also experiencing high growth thus rising with CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to continue its dominance with >50% of the market share. The region is projected to be valued at USD 15,705.6 Mn by 2025. U.S. is the top consumer of pizza in which mozzarella cheese is an integral ingredient. North America, followed by Europe together dominate the global mozzarella cheese market with market share of ~80%. Mozzarella cheese has been widely consumed in these regions since its production from late 1900s. Asia Pacific is projected show significant growth with CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Growth in income levels along with exposure to international cuisine is the key factor to augment the demand of mozzarella cheese in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of market competiton, the global mozzarella cheese market is a fragmented with presence of large number of local and regional players. These players are focused on expanding their consumer base through M&A and expansion activities. Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Grande Cheese Company, Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited, BelGioioso Cheeses, Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc. are some of the key players in the global mozzarella cheese market.

Purchase the single user copy@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/889

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Product Form

Chapter 5 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 7 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.