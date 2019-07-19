Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016 Through 2024 - Focus on ICP Monitors, EEG Devices, MEG Devices
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- IntraCranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors
- Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
- Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
- Others
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (USA)
- Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- CAS Medical Systems (USA)
- Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia)
- Compumedics Germany GmbH (Germany)
- Elekta AB (Sweden)
- Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (USA)
- HeadSense Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA)
- Masimo Corporation (USA)
- Medtronic, Plc. (Ireland)
- MEG International Services Ltd. (Canada)
- Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)
- NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Ornim Medical (Israel)
- Rimed, Inc. (USA)
- Raumedic AG (Germany)
- Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany)
- Third Eye Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Vittamed Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Brain Monitoring Devices Play Indispensible Role in Diagnosing Brain Disorders
Neurological Diseases
Key Facts in a Nutshell
Select Common Neurological Diseases and their Causes
Brain Function Monitoring Gains Importance Globally; Drives Demand for Devices
A Gist of Key Market Drivers
Major Market Restraints
Developed Regions Take the Lead; Developing to Drive Growth
2. EEG LEADS THE GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET
Major Advantages of EEG
A Peek into Certain Disadvantages
Clinical Applications of ElectroEncephalography (EEG)
An Overview
Epilepsy
Structural Lesions
Infections
Head Injuries
Coma and Brain Death
Metabolic Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disorders
Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring
Sleep Therapy
Migraine
Alzheimer Disease
Higher Cognitive Functions
Evolution of EEG Research
An Insight
Technology-Driven EEG Products Gain Acceptance
Technological Innovations in the EEG Market Space
3D Imaging Devices to Diagnose Brain Disorders
Neurotechnology for Artificial Interaction with the Brain
In-Ear EEG to Potentially Enable Unobtrusive Brain-Hacking Devices
Mobile EEG Cap for Brainwave Monitoring On-the-Move
Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies
Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular, and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
Higher Incidence of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG Market
Video EEG Monitoring Systems
Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment
Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring Drives Adoption of EEG Devices
Neonatal EEG Monitoring
Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth
Surface Electrodes
The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
Technological Advancements Continue to Emerge in EEG Electrodes
A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes
Conventional Method of Clinical Electroencephalogram Interpretation
Shortcomings of Conventional EEGs
Computerizing the Clinical Electroencephalogram
3. A FOCUS ON OTHER BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES
MagnetoEncephalography (MEG) Devices
Market Players
Benefits over EEG Drives Demand for MEG Devices
Electroencephalography (EEG) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG): A Comparison
Differences and Similarities
EEG and MEG: A Comparative Presentation
Maturity and Availability
EEG
MEG
Complementary and Alternative Technologies to EEG/MEG
An Overview of Major Indications of MEG
Language Localization
A Promising Application for MEG
Innovative Technologies Focus on Reducing Helium Use in MEG; to Drive Future Adoption Rates
Low Cost Highly Sensitive Magnetometer on the Anvil
Introduction of HyQUID Sensors to Facilitate High Performance MEG Scanners
Multimodal Imaging with Hybrid MEG-MRI Holds Tremendous Potential Ahead
IntraCranial Pressure (ICP) Devices
Rising Incidence of TBI, and Technological Developments Drive the ICP Market
Non-Invasive Techniques Remain at the Epicenter of Research Efforts in ICP Monitoring
Innovations in ICP Market
Novel Non-Invasive Technique to Monitor ICP
New Dissolvable Silicon Implant to Monitor ICP of Brain
A Comparative Analysis of Advantages and Disadvantages of Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Techniques
Advantages and Disadvantages of Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Techniques
Cerebral Oximeters
Lower Market Penetration Marks Tremendous Prospects for Cerebral Oximeters
Increasing Supportive Data
A Cornerstone to Future Growth of Cerebral Oximeters
Uncertainties Pose Major Hurdle to Development of Cerebral Oximetry
Variability in Technologies, Targets and Algorithms Prevent Widespread Adoption
Transcranial Doppler Devices
Global Market Overview
Fewer Indications Limit Market for Transcranial Dopplers
Literature-Proven Indications Medically Appropriate for Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound
Indications of Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Not Medically Proven for Effectiveness
A Peek into Primary Applications of Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography in Clinical Settings
New Study Recommends TCD as Primary Technique to Diagnose Persistent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Brain Monitoring Devices Market
EEG Devices Market
Major EEG Hardware Vendors
Invasive Device Vendors Continue to Lead ICP Market Space
Competition Brews in ICP Monitors
A Note on Select Popular Devices
Novel ICP Monitoring Devices Take Non-Invasiveness to New Levels
Researchers Develop New Device for Accurate, Fast aICP Measurement
Multinational Companies Lead Cerebral Oximeter Market; Smaller Companies Drive Innovation
List of Commercially Available Cerebral Oximeters by Company
Comparison of Major Commercial Cerebral Oximeters
TCD (Transcranial Doppler) Vendor Space
A Highly Consolidated Market
5. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Growth
Incidence and Prevalence of Select Target Conditions for Brain Monitoring
Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices
Rising Incidence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to Drive Demand for ICP Monitors
Aging Population: The Cornerstone of Growth in Brain Monitoring Devices
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
Lower Public Awareness Calls for Improved Awareness Campaign Designs
Dissolvable, Flexible Silicon Electronic Device to Aid Brain Monitoring
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Brain Monitoring Devices
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
Major uses of EEG in clinical settings
Evolution of EEG
Terminology and Methodology of Recording
Origin of the EEG Activity
Complexities in Measuring Signals
Risks and Precautions
Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
IntraCranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring
An Overview
Significance of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring in Clinical Settings
Relation of ICP with Intracranial Volume and CBF
Normal Intracranial Pressure
Increased ICP and the Reasons Behind
Clinical Implementation, Indications and Contraindications of ICP Monitors
Complications with ICP Monitors
TransCranial Dopplers (TCD)
Cerebral Oximeters
A Brief Comparison of Pulse Oximetry and Cerebral Oximetry
7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Rythm Unveils Dreem Headband
Masimo Introduces RD SedLine EEG Sensor
RICOH MEG Obtains FDA 510(k) Clearance
York Instruments Unveils New MEG Device
Neural Analytics Receives Clearance from FDA
Masimo Announces CE Marking for Pediatric O3 Regional Oximetry
Vittamed Unveils First Noninvasive Intracranial Pressure Monitor
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Natus Medical Acquires Neurosurgery Assets from Integra Lifesciences
Philips to Acquire Electrical Geodesics
Integra LifeSciences Acquires Codman Neurosurgery Business from Johnson & Johnson
Compumedics Receives the First MEG Contract
Philips Partners with Masimo
Compumedics Obtains Neuro-Diagnostics Systems Contract with Bestmed
Ricoh Acquires Yokogawa's Magnetoencephalography (MEG) systems
9. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (14)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (3)
