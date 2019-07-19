Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors 2016-2018 - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024: Focus on End-tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors & Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



End-tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors

Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors

The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Criticare Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Drger Medical GmbH (Germany)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Invivo Corporation (USA)

Masimo Corporation (USA)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Mindray DS USA, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)

OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark)

Smiths Medical (USA)

Thames Medical (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies

Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters

Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications

CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer

Sizing the Market

Market by Region

Market by Segment

Disposables

A Major Revenue Generator

Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography

A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure

the Underlying Market Driver

Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography

Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry

Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations

A Shot in the Arm for Capnography

Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand

Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use

From End-Tidal to Time-based and to Volumetric Capnography

The Evolution Continues

Clinical Utility Comparison between Time-based Capnography and Volumetric Capnography

Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption

Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects

Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist

Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring

Capnography to Detect Apnea during MAC

Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury

Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax

Pre-hospital Settings

An Emerging Area of Focus

An Insight into Waveform Capnography Market in Pre-hospital Settings

Tube Positioning in Prehospital Settings

An Area with Tremendous Promise

Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption

Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography

Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care

Use of Microstream Capnography in NICU

Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography

Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments

Nursing and Physician Shortage Accentuates Demand for Patient Monitors

Capnography in Dental Procedures

A Budding Market

Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs

Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation

tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation

Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth

Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining

Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography

EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care

Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure

Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients

Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV -supported Infants

Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Carbon Dioxide Monitor

A Preface

Evolution of CO2 Monitoring

Basic Means for Implementation of CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Settings

Classification based on Product Type

End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors

Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors

Types of CO2 Monitoring Methods and Tools

Subcutaneous Sampling

Arterial Blood Gas Sampling System

Transcutaneous Sampling

Transcutaneous Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Monitor

Applications of tcPO2

PCO2 Monitor

History of tcPO2-PCO2 Sensor

Futuristic Developments in Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide Sensors

Airway Sampling

One-time and Intermittent Sampling

Litmus Test Tool

Colorimetric Tool

The Indicating Film

The Polymer

The Indicator

The Substrate

Continuous Sampling

Colorimetric Analysis

Raman Spectrography

Mass Spectrograph

Photoacoustic (PAS) Gas Measurement

Infrared Spectrography

Capnography

An Overview

Capnography Measurements

CO2 Sequence in Human Body

Tissue CO2

Blood CO2

Alveolar CO2

Time-and Volume-Based Capnography

Classification of Capnography Devices

Stand-Alone Capnography Devices

Integrated and Add-on Modules

Multi-Parameter Capnography Modules

Capnography Devices Based on Sampling Apparatus Position

Mainstream Capnography

Sidestream Capnography

PROS and CONS with Mainstream and Sidestream Capnography

Microstream Capnography

Uses of Microstream Capnography

Advantages of Microstream Technologies in Critical Care

Multifunctional Capnography

Factors Influencing EtCO2

Ventilation Perfusion (V/Q) Relationships

Chart: V/Q Spectrum

Normal Values

Hypoventilation

Chart: Capnogram Showing Hypoventilation

Hyperventilation

Chart: Capnogram Showing Hyperventilation

Capnography Vs. Pulse Oximetry

Relationship between Capnography with Circulation and Metabolism

Relationship Between PaCO2 and PetCO2

Set Up, Execution and Considerations for CO2 Monitoring

Set Up

Calibration

Execution

Chart: A Typical Capnogram

Abnormal Waveforms, Their Indications and Reasons for Such Abnormalities

Special Considerations

Clinical Applications of CO2 Monitoring

Intubated Patients

During Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

In Emergency Medical Services

Return of Spontaneous Circulation

Evaluation During Treatment of Asthma

Head Injury Patients

In Laparoscopy

In Pain Management and Sedation

Brief Summary of Capnography Applications in Critical Care

Select Applications of Carbon Dioxide Monitors



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Masimo Secures FDA Approval for NomoLine Capnography Sampling Lines

Masimo Launches Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter

Medtronic Commences Study to Evaluate Capnostream in OIRD

Masimo Adds EWS to Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform

Nonin Launches Two New EtCO2 Monitors

JADA Medical Rolls Out CarboTrack Capnography Adapter

Stryker Acquires Physio-Control International

Hill-Rom Takes Over Welch Allyn

Medtronic Acquires Covidien

Viamed to Introduce New Capnograph Monitor Technology in the Middle East

Masimo Introduces Multigas Monitoring in Root Patient Monitoring

Masimo Secures FDA Approval for Addition of Capnography in Root Patient Monitoring Platform

MEDACX Rolls Out EMMA Waveform Capnograph



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)

The United States (17)

Japan (1)

Europe (11) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (4) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhknxl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices, Patient Monitoring Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.