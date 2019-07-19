Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors 2016-2018 - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024: Focus on End-tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors & Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- End-tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors
- Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors
The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Criticare Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Drger Medical GmbH (Germany)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Invivo Corporation (USA)
- Masimo Corporation (USA)
- Medtronic plc (Ireland)
- Mindray DS USA, Inc. (USA)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)
- OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
- Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark)
- Smiths Medical (USA)
- Thames Medical (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies
Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters
Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical Applications
CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer
Sizing the Market
Market by Region
Market by Segment
Disposables
A Major Revenue Generator
Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography
A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography Techniques
Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure
the Underlying Market Driver
Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography
Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry
Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations
A Shot in the Arm for Capnography
Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand
Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use
From End-Tidal to Time-based and to Volumetric Capnography
The Evolution Continues
Clinical Utility Comparison between Time-based Capnography and Volumetric Capnography
Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption
Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects
Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist
Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring
Capnography to Detect Apnea during MAC
Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension Pneumothorax
Pre-hospital Settings
An Emerging Area of Focus
An Insight into Waveform Capnography Market in Pre-hospital Settings
Tube Positioning in Prehospital Settings
An Area with Tremendous Promise
Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption
Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography
Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care
Use of Microstream Capnography in NICU
Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional Capnography
Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments
Nursing and Physician Shortage Accentuates Demand for Patient Monitors
Capnography in Dental Procedures
A Budding Market
Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs
Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical Ventilation
tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory Function during Cardiac Ablation
Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth
Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining
Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography
EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care
Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute Respiratory Failure
Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in Critically Ill Pediatric Patients
Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV -supported Infants
Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Carbon Dioxide Monitor
A Preface
Evolution of CO2 Monitoring
Basic Means for Implementation of CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Settings
Classification based on Product Type
End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors
Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors
Types of CO2 Monitoring Methods and Tools
Subcutaneous Sampling
Arterial Blood Gas Sampling System
Transcutaneous Sampling
Transcutaneous Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Monitor
Applications of tcPO2
PCO2 Monitor
History of tcPO2-PCO2 Sensor
Futuristic Developments in Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide Sensors
Airway Sampling
One-time and Intermittent Sampling
Litmus Test Tool
Colorimetric Tool
The Indicating Film
The Polymer
The Indicator
The Substrate
Continuous Sampling
Colorimetric Analysis
Raman Spectrography
Mass Spectrograph
Photoacoustic (PAS) Gas Measurement
Infrared Spectrography
Capnography
An Overview
Capnography Measurements
CO2 Sequence in Human Body
Tissue CO2
Blood CO2
Alveolar CO2
Time-and Volume-Based Capnography
Classification of Capnography Devices
Stand-Alone Capnography Devices
Integrated and Add-on Modules
Multi-Parameter Capnography Modules
Capnography Devices Based on Sampling Apparatus Position
Mainstream Capnography
Sidestream Capnography
PROS and CONS with Mainstream and Sidestream Capnography
Microstream Capnography
Uses of Microstream Capnography
Advantages of Microstream Technologies in Critical Care
Multifunctional Capnography
Factors Influencing EtCO2
Ventilation Perfusion (V/Q) Relationships
Chart: V/Q Spectrum
Normal Values
Hypoventilation
Chart: Capnogram Showing Hypoventilation
Hyperventilation
Chart: Capnogram Showing Hyperventilation
Capnography Vs. Pulse Oximetry
Relationship between Capnography with Circulation and Metabolism
Relationship Between PaCO2 and PetCO2
Set Up, Execution and Considerations for CO2 Monitoring
Set Up
Calibration
Execution
Chart: A Typical Capnogram
Abnormal Waveforms, Their Indications and Reasons for Such Abnormalities
Special Considerations
Clinical Applications of CO2 Monitoring
Intubated Patients
During Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
In Emergency Medical Services
Return of Spontaneous Circulation
Evaluation During Treatment of Asthma
Head Injury Patients
In Laparoscopy
In Pain Management and Sedation
Brief Summary of Capnography Applications in Critical Care
Select Applications of Carbon Dioxide Monitors
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Masimo Secures FDA Approval for NomoLine Capnography Sampling Lines
Masimo Launches Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter
Medtronic Commences Study to Evaluate Capnostream in OIRD
Masimo Adds EWS to Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform
Nonin Launches Two New EtCO2 Monitors
JADA Medical Rolls Out CarboTrack Capnography Adapter
Stryker Acquires Physio-Control International
Hill-Rom Takes Over Welch Allyn
Medtronic Acquires Covidien
Viamed to Introduce New Capnograph Monitor Technology in the Middle East
Masimo Introduces Multigas Monitoring in Root Patient Monitoring
Masimo Secures FDA Approval for Addition of Capnography in Root Patient Monitoring Platform
MEDACX Rolls Out EMMA Waveform Capnograph
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)
- The United States (17)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (11)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhknxl
