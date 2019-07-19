Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners (64-Slice and Below & Above 64-Slice) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2024
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Technology Segments:
- 64-Slice and Below
- Above 64-Slice
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Hitachi Healthcare Americas (USA)
- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- NeuroLogica Corporation (USA)
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China)
- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd. (China)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
CT Scanners: Enabling Advanced Non-Invasive Patient Care by Meeting Unique Imaging Needs
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Dampeners
Factors Affecting Penetration of CT Scanners
Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive Steady Market Adoption
Significant Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced Clinical Functionality: The Most Important Benefits of CT Scanners
CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography
Increasing Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and Minimally/Non-Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market Growth
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Developed Countries: Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Market Growth
Factors Driving Demand for CT Scanners & Other Medical imaging Equipment in Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Healthcare Spending
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Target Emerging Regions with Scalable CT Systems
Service Contracts: A Focus Area for Manufacturers
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surging Cancer Incidence & the Resulting Need for Accurate Diagnosis: A Strong Growth Driver for CT Scanners
Cancer Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Growing Prominence of Multi-Detector CT Technology in Cardiology Benefit Market Adoption
The Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signals Market Opportunities
Prevailing Demographic & Societal Trends Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Aging Population
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image Quality and Improved Patient Care
Radiations from Medical Imaging Systems Perceived as Safe in Low-Doses
Integration of CT Scan and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates Analysis and Assessment
Medical Cloud to Offer Better Reliability, Security, and Accessibility on the Clinical Front
Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in Endodontic Procedures
Favorable Research Supporting Low-Dose Annual CT Screening Strengthens Market Prospects
Scanning Extends to Facilities Other than Hospitals
Key Challenges/Issues Facing the CT Scanners Market
High Price of Advanced CT Scanners
Reimbursement Issues
Refurbished CT Scanners: A Potential Threat to New Equipment Sales
Regulatory Issues
Whole Body CT Scanning and Issues
Effect of Radiation on Children
CT Scanning and FDA
3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS: SPEARHEADING GROWTH
Infinix 4DCT
Celesteion PET/CT System
Airo Mobile Intraoperative CT
Fusion Technology
Portable CT Systems
Revolution CT
Discovery IQ PET/CT
Discovery NM/CT 670 Pro
Novel Upgradable CT Scanners with Improved Flexibility and Variable Detector Rows
CT Perfusion to Revolutionize Cardiac Imaging and Mainstream Medicine
Other Advancements in Cardiac CT
Dual-Energy and Spectral CT
Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) CT
FFR-CT Obviates Need for Invasive Tests
Multi-Slice Feature
Other Recent Innovations in Brief
Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty
Next-Gen CT Scanners: More Volume and Quicker Scans
4. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Market on a Roll
List of Modalities by Type
Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities
Key Trends in the Medical Imaging Market
New Hospitals to Spur Growth in Emerging Markets
Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World
Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods
Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes
Upgrade of Existing Imaging Equipment
CT Scanning and Other Imaging Technologies: A Comparison
X-Ray
Ultrasound
Radiotherapy
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Nuclear Medicine
Gamma Camera
PET and SPECT
Medical Imaging Equipment
Comparison of Modalities
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Computed Tomography: A Prelude
64-Slice and Below CT Scanners
Above 64-Slice CT Scanners
Comparison of Select Features
Single Slice CT Scanners
Multi-Slice Scanners
640-Slice
320-Slice
256-Slice
128-Slice
64-Slice
16-Slice Scanning
8-Slice Scanners
Ct Scanning Technology: An Evolutionary Scan
First Generation CT Scanners: Based on X-Ray Tube
Second Generation CT Scanners: Fan Beam Replaces X-Ray Tube
Third Generation CT Scanners Eliminate Translational Motion
Fourth Generation CT Scanners: Rotate-Fixed Scanners
Fifth Generation: Scanning Electron Beam
Clinical Applications
Computed Tomography of the Head and Spine
Brain
Orbits
Facial Bones and Paranasal Sinuses
Spine
Computed Tomography of the Trunk and Extremities
Chest
Abdomen
Extremities
Other Applications
CT in Paleoanthropology
CT to Diagnose Cancer
CT Scanners: A Historical Perspective
Types of CT Scanners
Components of a CT System
Image Manipulation
Image Quality
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Samsung Unveils OmniTom Mobile CT Imaging System
GE Healthcare Introduces CardioGraphe CT System
Siemens Healthineers Unveils Upgraded Somatom Systems
Siemens Healthineers Rolls Out Biograph Vision PET/CT System
Siemens Healthineers Introduces Symbia Intevo Bold SPECT/CT Scanner
Toshiba Medical Systems Europe Introduces Aquilion Prime SP Multi-Slice CT Scanner
Royal Philips Unveils Access CT Platform
Toshiba Medical Introduces Aquilion ONE/GENESIS Edition
Royal Philips Unveils Philips IQon Spectral CT for Spectral Imaging
Siemens Healthineers Introduces Somatom Confidence RT Pro CT Scanner
Neusoft Medical Systems Introduces NeuSight PET/CT Scanner
Neusoft Medical System Introduces NeuViz 128 CT Scanner
Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Develops SafeCT Dose Reporting
Toshiba to Showcase Aquilion Lightning
Koning Launches Koning KBCT System
GE Healthcare Rolls Out Revolution ACT
Epica Medical Innovations Launches Vimago LX
7. FDA APPROVALS
Samsung Bags USFDA Approval for BodyTom Elite CT Scanner
Hitachi Bags USFDA Clearance to Market Supria True64 CT System
Carestream Health Bags US FDA Clearance for OnSight 3D Extremity System
Toshiba Medical Receives US FDA Approval for FIRST
Philips Healthcare Gains FDA Approval for Spectral Diagnostic Suite
Planmed Secures FDA Approval for Planmed Verity CBCT Scanner's MaxScan Maxillofacial Imaging
GE Healthcare Bags FDA Approval for Low-Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening
Toshiba America Medical Systems Secures FDA Clearance for Aquilion ONE Family Enhancements
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Canon Renames Toshiba Medical Systems as Canon Medical Systems
Siemens to Sell Stake in Siemens Healthineers
Hitachi Launches Hitachi Healthcare America
Samsung NeuroLogica Collaborates with MedyMatch for AI Support
GE Healthcare Collaborates with HeartFlow
UC Davis Signs Licensing Agreement with Isotropic Imaging
Carestream Health Installs OnSight 3D Extremity Cone-Beam CT imaging System at Cobalt Health's Imaging Centre
Hitachi Upgrades Scenaria 128-Slice CT Systems for US Clients Under Full Service Agreement
Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems
Toshiba Medical Systems to Establish Yokohama Development Center
Siemens Rebrands Siemens Healthcare as Siemens Healthineers
Hitachi to Acquire Kurt & Kurt
Royal Philips Spins Off Lighting Business to Focus on Healthcare Division
Fortis Hospital Noida Procures 256-slice CT Scanner
Kyoto University Hospital Employs Portable Intraoperative Computed Tomography (iCT) Scanner
Erlanger Health System Purchases Siemens Biograph mCT
Samsung Inks Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier
J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital Procures Toshiba's Aquilion PRIME 80 Slice CT Scanner
North Star Imaging Europe Expands its Footprint in the UK and Ireland
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital Procures PET-CT Scanner
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)
- The United States (20)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (16)
- Germany (5)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
