Global Cyber Security Market to 2023 by Value, Security Type, Products and Services, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Applications

Global Cyber Security Market: Size, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global cyber security market by value, by security type, by products and services, by deployment type, by organization size, by application, & region.



The cyber security attacks can be broadly divided into two types: Web-based Attacks and System-based Attacks. Web-based attacks include injection attacks, DNS spoofing, session hijacking, phishing, brute force, denial of service, dictionary attacks, URL interpretation, and file inclusion attacks. System-based attacks include a virus, worm, Trojan horse, backdoors and bots.

Cyber security solutions aim to achieve three goals, which include protecting the confidentiality of data, preserving the integrity of data and promoting the availability of data for authorized users. The cyber security market can be segmented on the basis of security type, products, and services, deployment type, organization size, and application.

The global cyber security market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The cyber security market is expected to increase due to the growing prevalence of cyber attacks, a proliferation of smartphones, rising usage of internet, rising deployment of cloud-based platforms, escalating retail e-commerce sales, increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things), etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as complexity of network infrastructure, shortage of skilled cyber security professionals, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cyber security market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global cyber security market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some cyber security market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the cyber security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cyber Security: An Overview

2.1.1 Importance of Cyber Security

2.1.2 Cyber Security Goals

2.1.3 Types of Cyber Attacks

2.2 Cyber Security Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Cyber Security Segmentation by Security Type

2.2.2 Cyber Security Segmentation by Products and Services

2.2.3 Cyber Security Segmentation by Deployment Type

2.2.4 Cyber Security Segmentation by Organization Size

2.2.5 Cyber Security Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cyber Security Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cyber Security Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Cyber Security Market by Security Type (Enterprise Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Cyber Security Market by Products and Services (Software, Hardware, and Services)

3.1.4 Global Cyber Security Market by Deployment Type (Cloud-based and On-premise)

3.1.5 Global Cyber Security Market by Organization Size [Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)]

3.1.6 Global Cyber Security Market by Application (Defense/Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others)

3.1.7 Global Cyber Security Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Cyber Security Market: Security Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Network Cyber Security Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Cloud Cyber Security Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Endpoint Cyber Security Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Application Cyber Security Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Others Cyber Security Market by Value

3.3 Global Cyber Security Market: Products and Services Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cyber Security Solutions Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Cyber Security Hardware Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Cyber Security Software Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Cyber Security Software Market by Segments [Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) and Others]

3.3.5 Global Cyber Security Software Segments Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Cyber Security Services Market by Value

3.4 Global Cyber Security Market: Deployment Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Cloud-based Cyber Security Market by Value

3.4.2 Global On-premise Cyber Security Market by Value

3.5 Global Cyber Security Market: Organization Size Analysis

3.5.1 Global Large Enterprises Cyber Security Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Cyber Security Market by Value

3.6 Global Cyber Security Market: Application Analysis

3.6.1 Global Defense/Government Cyber Security Market by Value

3.6.2 Global BFSI Cyber Security Market by Value

3.6.3 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market by Value

3.6.4 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market by Value

3.6.5 Global Others Cyber Security Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Cyber Security Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Cyber Security Market by Application (BFSI, Defense/Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others)

4.1.3 North America Cyber Security Market by Application

4.1.4 North America Cyber Security Market by Region (The US & Rest of North America)

4.1.5 The US Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Cyber Security Market by Security Type (Enterprise Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others)

4.1.7 The US Enterprise Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.8 The US Network Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Endpoint Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.10 The US Cloud Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.11 The US Application Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.12 The US Others Cyber Security Market by Value

4.1.13 Rest of North America Cyber Security Market by Value

4.2 Europe Cyber Security Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Cyber Security Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Cyber Security Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cyber Attacks

5.1.2 Proliferation of Smartphones

5.1.3 Rising Usage of Internet

5.1.4 Rising Deployment of Cloud-based Platforms

5.1.5 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales

5.1.6 Increasing Adoption of IoT (Internet of Things)

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Complexity of Network Infrastructure

5.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Cyber Security Professionals

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Big Data in Cyber Security

5.3.2 Growth of Digital Transaction Management

5.3.3 Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Cyber Security

5.3.4 Adoption of Hybrid Security Models

5.3.5 Escalating Need for Multi-factor Authentication Method

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Cyber Security Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Cyber Security Players by Market Share

6.3 Global Cyber Security Market Players by Financial Indicators

6.4 Global Cyber Security Market Players by Product Categories

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.2 Symantec Corporation

7.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

7.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



