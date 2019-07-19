Embiid, Bosh, Brogdon, Deng And Dieng Headline Basketball Without Borders Africa 2019 In Senegal

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Senegalese Basketball Federation today announced the top 60 boys and girls ages 17 and under from 29 African countries who will participate in the 17th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa when the camp returns to Senegal from Sunday, July 28 – Wednesday, July 31.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, will be held at The NBA Academy Africa in Saly (https://on.nba.com/2JpIsvf) on July 28 and at Dakar Arena from July 29-31, with NIKE serving as the official partner.

The campers will be coached by former and current NBA players, including two-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh (U.S.), 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers; U.S.), two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng (most recently with the Minnesota Timberwolves; South Sudan), Ed Davis (most recently with the Brooklyn Nets; U.S.), Gorgui Dieng (Timberwolves; Senegal; BWB Africa 2009), Luc Mbah a Moute (most recently with the LA Clippers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2003), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics; Senegal), Makhtar Ndiaye (former NBA player; Senegal), Boniface Ndong (former NBA player; Senegal) and NBA Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Joining the NBA players will be 2003 WNBA Champion and NBA Academy Africa Associate Technical Director, Astou Ndiaye (Senegal); Mozambique basketball legend and former WNBA player, Clarisse Machanguana (Mozambique); former NBA player and Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Elton Brand (U.S.); former NBA player and Capital City Go-Go General Manager, Pops Mensah-Bonsu (UK/Ghana); and former NBA player and 76ers Technical Scout, Ruben Boumtje Boumtje (Cameroon).

NBA head coaches Kenny Atkinson (Nets), Doc Rivers (Clippers) and David Fizdale (New York Knicks), and current NBA assistant coaches DeSagana Diop (Utah Jazz; Senegal), B.J. Johnson (Houston Rockets), Vince Legarza (Jazz), Patrick Mutombo (Toronto Raptors) and Miles Simon (LA Lakers), will also serve as BWB Africa 2019 coaches. Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria) and World Association of Basketball Coaches President and FIBA Technical Commission Chair Patrick Hunt (Australia) will be the camp directors. A number of NBA front office personnel will also participate.

Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency, positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication. One boy and one girl will be named BWB Africa Camp Most Valuable Players at the conclusion of the camp.

NIKE, a global partner of BWB since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with NIKE apparel and footwear.

Through NBA Cares and the Jr. NBA, BWB Africa community outreach efforts in Senegal will use the power of sport to promote cultural understanding while teaching the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and values of the game like teamwork, integrity and respect. In partnership with BWB Africa’s longstanding partner Hoops 4 Hope, campers, players, and coaches will take part in two interactive life skills seminars designed to teach leadership and communication skills and share information about HIV/AIDS prevention.

Highlighting the week’s community efforts, the NBA and SEED Project will host a dedication ceremony for two newly refurbished courts in the Ndiareme Limamoulaye district of Guediawaye in Dakar on Monday, July 29, as well as basketball clinics for local boys and girls. In addition, a group will visit the S.O.S. Children’s Villages in Dakar to tour the facilities and participate in a variety of activities with children and families living there.

The NBA and FIBA have staged 59 BWB camps in 38 cities in 30 countries on six continents. BWB has hosted more than 3,500 participants from 129 countries and territories. More than 290 current and former NBA and WNBA players have joined more than 240 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams, with 68 former BWB campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents.

The following is a complete list of players participating in the 17th BWB Africa Camp:

GIRLS ROSTER:

Last Name First Name Country Goncalves Tcheuzia Angola Delgado Paula Cape Verde Essome Amana Karel Vanessa Cameroon Lukusa Enkawa Mabelle Democratic Republic of the Congo Nasr Zeina Egypt Edan Aworet Ilris Gabon Touré Khadija Ivory Coast Desiree Konan Affoue Emmanuella Ivory Coast Matshine Doris Mozambique Tamele Tania Mozambique Fredricks Victory Nigeria Funke Zaccheaus Oluwatunmise Nigeria Oladipupo Opeyemi Balkis Nigeria Sifa Ineza Rwanda Tal Aminata Senegal Dieng Fatou Senegal Diop Mareme Senegal Diatta Bineta Senegal Apoudjak Yasmine Togo Aharh Nougan Reana Togo

BOYS ROSTER:

Last Name First Name Country Anis Ghouar Mohamed Algeria Seibou Aborney-Calavi Arzika Meyaki Benin Zoungrana Ezzedine Steve Makieti Burkina Faso Simo Ngoufanke Anthony Cameroon Herve Junior Dzukam Kenmou Cameroon Ngopot Jerry Dieu Beni Central African Republic Outmane Oumar Abakar Chad Numbi Mike Matunga Democratic Republic of the Congo Ngalamulume Jonathan Kalonji Democratic Republic of the Congo Abdelaty Abdalatib Mohab Yasser Egypt Ehab Yehya Egypt Abdalaty Abdallatif Mohab Yasser Egypt Ndoh Mapangou Andy Paul Darel Gabon Adamu Muazibini Jabal Ghana Sylla Thierno Mamoudou Guinea Doua Christ Ivory Coast Okeyo Ricky Omondi Kenya Heritiana Safidy Madagascar Diop Mamoudou Mali Hamza Ghoulial Morocco Magagule Mucombo Samuel Mozambique Ojianwuna Joshua Nigeria Ariybi Oluwatobi Samuel Nigeria Abodunrin Olusola John Nigeria Okpene Emmanuel Eneji Nigeria Shabakuru David Rwanda Faye Babacar Senegal Dieng Khadim Senegal Mboup Moustapha Senegal Sow Cheick Senegal Lombie Henry Tilima James Sierra Leone Ozabor Joshua Eromosele South Africa Oelofse Jan-Cloete South Africa Deng Deng Dhieu Kuac South Sudan Jok Alier Kuol Alier South Sudan Dielic Marial Mayom Malek South Sudan Maiga Daudi Zabion Tanzania Ben Zakour Ahmed Rayen Tunisia Medini Mohamed Youssef Tunisia Gumbo Nyasha Joseph Zimbabwe

Media Contact: Pawel Weszka NBA Africa +27 10 007 2666 pweszka@nba.com



