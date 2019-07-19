Mutlu’s “Lifeline” Music Video, From Upcoming ‘Good Trouble’ Album - Out Today

‘Good Trouble’ EP Release Date August 9th Showcases Mutlu’s Philly Soul Music Style

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After touring across the nation as a support act with legendary duo Daryl Hall & John Oates, and with acclaimed singer/songwriter Amos Lee, Mutlu unveils his brand new music video “Lifeline” from his forthcoming album Good Trouble. This is his full-length album and it will hit all digital streaming services August 9th. In support of the new release, Mutlu will embark on his solo tour that will also begin on 8/9/19.

“Truth and love is well worth the struggle, It won’t come easy but it’s worth some good trouble” - “Lifeline,” Mutlu

Mutlu coins the title for his Good Trouble LP, from the album’s debut single “Lifeline”. The lead soul-folk track hones in on the importance of standing up for justice even if it’s faced with hardships. Today, Mutlu reveals the follow-up music video to his latest track. Directed by Joseph Grasso, the “Lifeline” video showcases Mutlu walking through different parts of Philadelphia. His heartwarming lyrics are supported by the beautiful sites from the City of Brotherly Love.

“LIFELINE” MUSIC VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/5KYgQazsT1I

Mutlu is ready to showcase to the world his natural storytelling and silk-like vocals with his new record. Good Trouble hits on thought-provoking topics like societal change, inequality, depression, and hardship. However, the album still features two soul-styled songs that emphasize love and connection. Mutlu’s songwriting and vocals will not be the only thing that moves listeners. His rhythmic compositions showcase a rare and retro sound that can be attractive to fans of any genre.

Mutlu has no boundaries when it comes to music styles. Songs like “95 to 5” and his lead single “Lifeline” deliver different variations of soul-rock. “Not Escapable” embraces a bluesy and relaxed reggae vibe while describing the inevitable feelings of anger and exhaustion caused by the ongoing political climate. Good Trouble also includes “Nothing In This Whole Wide World” featuring John Oates, a song that admirably channels that classic 1970’s Philly-soul sound. Together the album offers a cohesive and contemporary blend of music that is entirely timeless.

“Good Trouble is what we need right now. It’s about standing up for what you believe in and fighting for it, be it political change or love.” - Mutlu

Mutlu co-produced Good Trouble with songwriter/producer Darius Amendolia. Darius also co-wrote a few songs including “Not Escapable,” “95 to 5”, and “Work For It”. Additionally, the record was mixed and mastered by Grammy winning producer/engineer Phil Nicolo who has also worked with renowned artists like Bob Dylan, Lauryn Hill, Aerosmith, and others.

In addition to the album release, Mutlu will begin his solo tour on August 9th in Knoxville, TN. The tour will include stops in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Durham, Western Mass, and at Daryl Hall’s venue in upstate New York. On September 29th Mutlu will carry the tour overseas to the famous Amsterdam music venue, Paradiso. Stay tuned for more tour announcements in the near future.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

7/12/19 7:30PM Paramount Theatre (Opening for Amos Lee) Cedar Rapids IA

7/13/19 8:00PM Door Community Auditorium (Opening for Amos Lee) Fish Creek WI

7/15/19 5:45PM Meijer Gardens (Opening for Amos Lee) Grand Rapids MI

8/9/19 8:00PM Open Chord Knoxville TN

8/14/19 7:00PM The Pinhook Durham NC

8/18/19 6:00PM Eddie’s Attic Decatur GA

8/22/19 8:15PM Rockwood Music Hall – Stage 3 New York, NY

8/27/19 7:00PM Iron Horse Music Hall Northampton MA

8/29/19 8:00PM Club Passim Cambridge MA

9/8/19 5:00PM Daryl’s House Pawling NY

9/13/19 8:00PM World Café Live Philadelphia PA

9/29/19 8:00PM Paradiso Amsterdam Netherlands



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.