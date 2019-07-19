Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM).



According to the filed complaint, Unum routinely misrepresented the expected range of its long-term care loss ratio, downplaying the likelihood that the company would experience excessive losses and need to take a charge to its reserves. After Unum took modest reserve changes in 2011 and 2014, Unum officials reassured investors that the company’s underlying assumptions were unlikely to lead to future losses.

On May 1, 2018, after the market had closed, Unum issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2018 financial results, and disclosed that, “The interest adjusted loss ratio for the long-term care line of business was 96.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the 88.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.” Following this news, the stock price of Unum fell $8.12 per share, or over 16.9%, to close at $39.78 per share on May 2, 2018.

