TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento Celebrates Success in Opening Weeks

La Madera at Twelve Bridges Community Sells Nine Homes in Just Six Weeks

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento is celebrating a successful launch into the region with nine home sales in the first six weeks of opening its first-ever community, La Madera at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln.

“It’s exciting to see the momentum we’ve experienced early on,” said Phil Bodem, president of TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento. “We proudly offer never-before-seen architecture and floor plan designs, which sets us apart from other products on the market. We’re pleased that our environmentally-conscious, thoughtfully designed homes are being well received by those looking to call Lincoln home.”

The La Madera community will encompass 102 single-family homes offering four home designs. The single and two-story homes range between 1,606 to 2,832 square feet and have up to five bedrooms, four baths and a two or three-car tandem garage. Prices start in the high $400,000s.

The newly designed homes feature open floor plans with a variety of flexible living options. From gourmet center-island kitchens and outdoor California Rooms, to large loft space and luxurious master suites, La Madera homes truly provide an elevated lifestyle, while accommodating everyday needs.

Three models are currently open for viewing daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. La Madera at Twelve Bridges is located at 764 Burkeville Road in Lincoln.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Sacramento

TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the Sacramento metro area. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Sacramento .

