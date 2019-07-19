Is this the Netflix for Virtual Reality? 'Metaverse Movies' Seeks to Raise Funding on Kickstarter

Brighton based Showstorm Ltd has announced their ambition to start building an anthology of short story experiences using the immersive power of Virtual Reality

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GamestormVR, a division of Showstorm, have launched a Kickstarter to raise money for an audacious project in which they proclaim their desire to become the 'Netflix for Virtual Reality.'

Their Kickstarter project lays out a long term plan for creating an anthology of short story experiences specifically written and produced to take advantage of the immersive power of real Virtual Reality.

These new VR Stories will be optimised for the emerging mid-range standalone headsets such as the Oculus Quest as well as the existing high-end Virtual Reality headsets in the market such as the Rift and HTC Vive.

Mark Bellinger, Managing Director of Showstorm, explains in the Campaign video that they want to 'Democratise VR.' by offering backers a vote on the 'Board of Producers'.

The team's initial target is to raise £25,000, which will be enough to make the first of what they hope will be hundreds of titles.

The Inspiration for these story experiences is taken from anthology series like; Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Tales of the Unexpected and The Twilight Zone.

GamestormVR has also said that they are encouraging screenplay writers to submit their ideas for consideration by the backer centric 'Board of Producers'.

As well as receiving their own copies of the films produced, some of the more creative incentives on offer as rewards include the chance to star in the productions themselves.

The 'Look Mum I'm Famous' reward will see your face appearing somewhere in one of the movies.

Pledging your support with 'The Cameo' gets an actual recording of your voice, delivering some of the dialogue in a supporting actor role!

