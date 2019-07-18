SunCity Advising Releases SEO Case Study for San Diego Phlebotomy Training School

Digital marketing firm, SunCity Advising, publishes case study demonstrating SEO and sales conversion improvements for client in San Diego, CA.

Working with the team at SunCity Advising is like working with your friends, they truly care about how your business is doing.” — Cinco Plumb

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Diego based marketing firm, SunCity Advising, has created and released a case study for one of their clients, PhlebotomyU. PhlebotomyU is a leading phlebotomy education center located in San Diego. The founder, Cinco Plumb, enlisted SunCity Advising’s help in 2017.The case study is based around search engine optimization results. There are three primary performance indicators covered, including organic traffic increases, monthly lead increases, and student enrollment increases. The SEO case study highlights that over the first year of working with SunCity Advising, PhlebotomyU changed from ranking for 0 out of 252 desired relevant keywords, to ranking for 46 keywords in the top 3 positions and 88 keywords in the top 10 positions.By taking full advantage of tools such as Google Analytics, the SunCity team was able to boost monthly organic visitors from 930 to 5,909 in one year. (using the month of July as a reference) This organic visitor increase of 495% is a noticeable accomplishment for both SunCity Advising and PhlebotomyU. The student conversion rate also increased by 24% over the course of one year, leading to a massive uptick in sales. The full PhlebotomyU SEO case study can be read here Founded in 2011, SunCity Advising is a small and medium-sized business (SMB) oriented marketing firm committed to strategic planning, quality asset production and data-driven analytics. We set out as a start-up consulting firm from the USD MBA program assisting businesses with business plans, pitch decks and growth strategies. We quickly realized that many of our clients were in desperate need of marketing and SEO services in various highly competitive industries and markets.From there, we developed a strategy to help the SMB community grow by developing a hands-on management approach to marketing and sales channel development in the Southern California region. We found that while many clients understood SEO and digital marketing, they did not have the tools or capabilities to derive any ROI or marketing assets from their marketing efforts. Acquiring quality tangible marketing assets require SEO industry expertise and a team dedicated to community outreach, research, and content output.SunCity Advising is excited to remain very active with the University of San Diego community through guest lectures, student organizations and the hiring of top business students in marketing and finance. Our team of USD MBA graduates and current business students highlights our commitment to data-driven SEO strategy and forward-thinking marketing initiatives. We are a retention-based firm, obsessed with quality, data-driven results, and continuous service improvement. Find out why we've never lost a client!



