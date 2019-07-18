Isodiol International Inc. Announces Termination of Agreements With Carlsbad Naturals LLC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6B.F ) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), announces that the asset purchase agreement among the Company, Iso International LLC and Carlsbad Naturals LLC, a New Mexico limited liability company (“Carlsbad New Mexico”), and the asset purchase agreement among the Company, Iso International LLC and Carlsbad Naturals LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company (“Carlsbad Wyoming”) have been terminated as a result of Carlsbad New Mexico and Carlsbad Wyoming’s failure to perform their respective obligations under the agreements, including the obligation to transfer to the Company the intellectual properties, brands and other assets that formed the subject matter of the transactions.



The transactions relating to these asset purchase agreements (“Transactions”) were announced and described in the Company’s news release dated February 14, 2019.

The Company is working with its professional advisors to unwind the Transactions.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. The Company received approval for its CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs), as was announced on April 26, 2018. Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

