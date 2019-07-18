Avis Budget Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 5th

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for August 6th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2019 results after the market close on Monday, August 5th, 2019, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results and its full year outlook on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 6th, 2019 until 10:00 p.m. on August 20th, 2019 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13692335.



About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com .

Contacts Media Contact: Katie McCall PR@avisbudget.com Investor Contact: David Calabria IR@avisbudget.com



