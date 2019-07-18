Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
/EIN News/ -- 2nd Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Net income of $52.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $8.0 million, or 18 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $44.4 million.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61, an increase of 17 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.52.
- Current quarter organic loan growth was $270 million, or 13 percent annualized.
- Core deposits organically grew $40.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $120 million, or 16 percent annualized.
- Net interest margin of 4.33 percent was stable compared to 4.34 percent in the prior quarter and increased 16 basis points over the prior year second quarter. Loan yields increased 2 basis points in the current quarter and the cost of core deposits remained unchanged.
- Stable credit quality with non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets improving to 0.41 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.42 percent for the prior quarter and 0.71 percent from the prior year second quarter.
- Dividend declared of $0.27 per share, or 4 percent increase over the prior quarter. The dividend was the 137th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Company.
- The Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah, with total assets of $379 million.
- The Company has received all regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the parent company of Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada, with total assets of $842 million at June 30, 2019. The acquisition is expected to be completed effective July 31, 2019.
First Half of 2019 Highlights:
- Net income of $101.5 million for the first half of 2019, an increase of $18.6 million, or 22 percent, over the first half of 2018 net income of $82.9 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.19, an increase of 19 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.00.
- Organic loan growth was $309 million, or 7 percent annualized, for the first half of 2019.
- Core deposits organically grew $110 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current year with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $170 million, or 11 percent annualized.
- Dividend declared of $0.53 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 8 percent, over the prior year first six months dividends of $0.49.
Financial Highlights
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|52,392
|49,132
|44,384
|101,524
|82,943
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.61
|0.58
|0.53
|1.19
|1.00
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.61
|0.58
|0.52
|1.19
|1.00
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.27
|0.26
|0.26
|0.53
|0.49
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|40.55
|40.07
|38.68
|40.55
|38.68
|High
|$
|43.44
|45.47
|41.47
|45.47
|41.47
|Low
|$
|38.65
|37.58
|35.77
|37.58
|35.77
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|86,637,394
|84,588,199
|84,516,650
|86,637,394
|84,516,650
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|85,826,290
|84,549,974
|84,514,257
|85,191,658
|82,671,816
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|85,858,286
|84,614,248
|84,559,268
|85,241,238
|82,734,407
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.69
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.52
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.82
|%
|13.02
|%
|12.07
|%
|12.91
|%
|11.99
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|54.50
|%
|55.37
|%
|55.44
|%
|54.93
|%
|56.54
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|44.26
|%
|44.83
|%
|49.06
|%
|44.54
|%
|49.00
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|90.27
|%
|87.14
|%
|84.92
|%
|90.27
|%
|84.92
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,703
|2,634
|2,605
|2,703
|2,605
|Number of locations
|175
|169
|167
|175
|167
|Number of ATMs
|228
|222
|221
|228
|221
KALISPELL, Mont., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $52.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $8.0 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.61 per share, an increase of 17 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.52. Included in the current quarter was $1.8 million of acquisition-related expenses. “We saw excellent loan growth this quarter supported by a stable net interest margin, consistent credit performance and efficiency at targeted levels. Growth in earnings per share and interest income were strong,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hats off to the Glacier divisions for delivering another quarter of strong results and we welcome First Community Bank Utah to the Glacier team.”
Net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 was $101.5 million, an increase of $18.6 million, or 22 percent, from the $82.9 million of net income for the first six months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.19 per share, an increase of $0.19, or 19 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.00 for the same period in the prior year.
In the second quarter of 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Heritage Bancorp, the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada (collectively, “Heritage”). Heritage provides banking services to individuals and businesses throughout Northern Nevada with seven banking offices located in Carson City, Gardnerville, Reno and Sparks. As of June 30, 2019, Heritage had total assets of $842 million, gross loans of $612 million and total deposits of $717 million. The acquisition has received the required regulatory approvals, is subject to other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed effective July 31, 2019. Upon closing of the transaction, Heritage will become the Company’s sixteenth Bank division.
On April 30, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (“FNB”). FNB provides banking services to individuals and businesses throughout Utah with six banking offices located in Layton, Bountiful, Clearfield, and Draper. Upon closing of the transaction, FNB became First Community Bank Utah, the Company’s fifteenth Bank division. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the acquisition beginning on the acquisition date and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|FNB
|(Dollars in thousands)
|April 30,
2019
|Total assets
|$
|379,155
|Debt securities
|47,247
|Loans receivable
|245,485
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|93,647
|Interest bearing deposits
|180,999
|Borrowings
|7,273
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|231,209
|202,527
|203,790
|368,132
|28,682
|27,419
|(136,923
|)
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|2,470,634
|2,522,322
|2,571,663
|2,177,352
|(51,688
|)
|(101,029
|)
|293,282
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|252,097
|255,572
|297,915
|620,409
|(3,475
|)
|(45,818
|)
|(368,312
|)
|Total debt securities
|2,722,731
|2,777,894
|2,869,578
|2,797,761
|(55,163
|)
|(146,847
|)
|(75,030
|)
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|920,715
|884,732
|887,742
|835,382
|35,983
|32,973
|85,333
|Commercial real estate
|4,959,863
|4,686,082
|4,657,561
|4,384,781
|273,781
|302,302
|575,082
|Other commercial
|2,076,605
|1,909,452
|1,911,171
|1,940,435
|167,153
|165,434
|136,170
|Home equity
|596,041
|562,381
|544,688
|511,043
|33,660
|51,353
|84,998
|Other consumer
|288,553
|283,423
|286,387
|277,031
|5,130
|2,166
|11,522
|Loans receivable
|8,841,777
|8,326,070
|8,287,549
|7,948,672
|515,707
|554,228
|893,105
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(129,054
|)
|(129,786
|)
|(131,239
|)
|(131,564
|)
|732
|2,185
|2,510
|Loans receivable, net
|8,712,723
|8,196,284
|8,156,310
|7,817,108
|516,439
|556,413
|895,615
|Other assets
|1,009,698
|897,074
|885,806
|914,643
|112,624
|123,892
|95,055
|Total assets
|$
|12,676,361
|12,073,779
|12,115,484
|11,897,644
|602,582
|560,877
|778,717
Total debt securities of $2.723 billion at June 30, 2019 decreased $55.2 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $75.0 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared to 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.
The loan portfolio of $8.842 billion increased $270 million, or 13 percent annualized, during the current quarter excluding the FNB acquisition. The loan category with the largest increase was other commercial loans which increased $114 million, or 6 percent. Excluding the acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $648 million, or 8 percent, since June 30, 2018, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $397 million, or 9 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Six Months ended
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|131,239
|131,239
|129,568
|129,568
|Provision for loan losses
|57
|57
|9,953
|5,513
|Charge-offs
|(6,200
|)
|(3,341
|)
|(17,807
|)
|(7,611
|)
|Recoveries
|3,958
|1,831
|9,525
|4,094
|Balance at end of period
|$
|129,054
|129,786
|131,239
|131,564
|Other real estate owned
|$
|7,281
|8,125
|7,480
|13,616
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|3,463
|2,451
|2,018
|12,751
|Non-accrual loans
|41,195
|40,269
|47,252
|58,170
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|51,939
|50,845
|56,750
|84,537
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.41
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.71
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|289
|%
|304
|%
|266
|%
|186
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.46
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.66
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.04
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|37,937
|36,894
|33,567
|39,650
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|25,019
|24,468
|25,833
|34,991
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|6,041
|6,747
|10,660
|18,380
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|2,785
|2,649
|4,811
|7,265
Non-performing assets of $51.9 million at June 30, 2019 increased $1.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $32.6 million, or 39 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2019 was 0.41 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 30 basis points from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $37.9 million at June 30, 2019 increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2019 was 0.43 percent, which was a decrease of 1 basis point from prior quarter and a decrease of 7 basis points from prior year second quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2019 was 1.46 percent, which was a 10 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points from a year ago. The decrease was attributable to stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from the FNB acquisition which were added to the portfolio on a fair value basis and as a result did not require an allowance at acquisition date.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision
for Loan
Losses
|Net
Charge-Offs
|ALLL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Second quarter 2019
|$
|—
|$
|732
|1.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
|First quarter 2019
|57
|1,510
|1.56
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.42
|%
|Fourth quarter 2018
|1,246
|2,542
|1.58
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
|Third quarter 2018
|3,194
|2,223
|1.63
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.61
|%
|Second quarter 2018
|4,718
|762
|1.66
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.71
|%
|First quarter 2018
|795
|2,755
|1.66
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.64
|%
|Fourth quarter 2017
|2,886
|2,894
|1.97
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.68
|%
|Third quarter 2017
|3,327
|3,628
|1.99
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.67
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $732 thousand compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter and $762 thousand from the same quarter last year. There was no current quarter provision for loan losses compared to $57 thousand in the prior quarter and $4.7 million in the prior year second quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,265,077
|3,051,119
|3,001,178
|2,914,885
|213,958
|263,899
|350,192
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,487,806
|2,383,806
|2,391,307
|2,354,214
|104,000
|96,499
|133,592
|Savings accounts
|1,412,046
|1,373,544
|1,346,790
|1,330,637
|38,502
|65,256
|81,409
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,647,372
|1,689,962
|1,684,284
|1,723,681
|(42,590
|)
|(36,912
|)
|(76,309
|)
|Certificate accounts
|897,625
|896,731
|901,484
|927,608
|894
|(3,859
|)
|(29,983
|)
|Core deposits, total
|9,709,926
|9,395,162
|9,325,043
|9,251,025
|314,764
|384,883
|458,901
|Wholesale deposits
|144,949
|192,953
|168,724
|172,550
|(48,004
|)
|(23,775
|)
|(27,601
|)
|Deposits, total
|9,854,875
|9,588,115
|9,493,767
|9,423,575
|266,760
|361,108
|431,300
|Repurchase agreements
|494,651
|489,620
|396,151
|361,515
|5,031
|98,500
|133,136
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|319,996
|154,683
|440,175
|395,037
|165,313
|(120,179
|)
|(75,041
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|14,765
|14,738
|14,708
|9,917
|27
|57
|4,848
|Subordinated debentures
|139,912
|134,048
|134,051
|134,058
|5,864
|5,861
|5,854
|Other liabilities
|164,786
|141,725
|120,778
|99,550
|23,061
|44,008
|65,236
|Total liabilities
|$
|10,988,985
|10,522,929
|10,599,630
|10,423,652
|466,056
|389,355
|565,333
Excluding the acquisition, core deposits of $9.710 billion as of June 30, 2019 increased $110 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $184 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $120 million, or 16 percent annualized, over the prior quarter and increased $257 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year second quarter.
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $320 million at June 30, 2019, increased $165 million over the prior quarter and decreased $75.0 million over the prior year second quarter. FHLB advances and wholesale deposits will continue to fluctuate to supplement liquidity needs during the year.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Common equity
|$
|1,643,928
|1,526,963
|1,525,281
|1,494,274
|116,965
|118,647
|149,654
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|43,448
|23,887
|(9,427
|)
|(20,282
|)
|19,561
|52,875
|63,730
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,687,376
|1,550,850
|1,515,854
|1,473,992
|136,526
|171,522
|213,384
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(385,533
|)
|(337,134
|)
|(338,828
|)
|(342,243
|)
|(48,399
|)
|(46,705
|)
|(43,290
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,301,843
|1,213,716
|1,177,026
|1,131,749
|88,127
|124,817
|170,094
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|13.31
|%
|12.84
|%
|12.51
|%
|12.39
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|10.59
|%
|10.34
|%
|9.99
|%
|9.79
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|19.48
|18.33
|17.93
|17.44
|1.15
|1.55
|2.04
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|15.03
|14.35
|13.93
|13.39
|0.68
|1.10
|1.64
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.302 billion at June 30, 2019 increased $88.1 million compared to the prior quarter which was the result of $87.1 million of Company stock issued for the acquisition of FNB, earnings retention and an increase in other comprehensive income; such increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisition. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $170 million over the prior year second quarter which was the result of earnings retention, an increase in other comprehensive income, and the impact from the FNB acquisition which was offset by a decrease of $25.5 million from the cumulative-effect adjustments related to the adoption of new accounting standards. Tangible book value per common share of $15.03 at current quarter end increased $0.68 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.64 per share from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On June 25, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend was payable July 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2019. The dividend was the 137th consecutive quarterly dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Compared to March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|132,385
|126,116
|117,715
|6,269
|14,670
|Interest expense
|12,089
|10,904
|9,161
|1,185
|2,928
|Total net interest income
|120,296
|115,212
|108,554
|5,084
|11,742
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|20,025
|18,015
|18,804
|2,010
|1,221
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,192
|967
|2,243
|225
|(1,051
|)
|Gain on sale of loans
|7,762
|5,798
|8,142
|1,964
|(380
|)
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|134
|213
|(56
|)
|(79
|)
|190
|Other income
|1,721
|3,481
|2,695
|(1,760
|)
|(974
|)
|Total non-interest income
|30,834
|28,474
|31,828
|2,360
|(994
|)
|Total income
|$
|151,130
|143,686
|140,382
|7,444
|10,748
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.33
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.17
|%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $120 million increased $5.1 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $11.7 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The increase in net interest income over the prior quarter and prior year second quarter was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $4.5 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $12.2 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $12.1 million increased $1.2 million, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by the increase in FHLB advances which supplemented the liquidity needs during the current quarter. The current quarter interest expense increased $3.0 million, or 32 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily due to the increased amount of deposits and borrowings. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the current quarter was 45 basis points compared to 43 basis points for the prior quarter and 36 basis points for the prior year second quarter.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.33 percent compared to 4.34 percent in the prior quarter. The yield on loans increased 2 basis points and was offset by the 2 basis points increase in funding cost related to the increased short-term borrowings while the cost of core deposits remained unchanged. The current quarter net interest margin included 5 basis points of discount accretion on acquired loans compared to 6 basis points in the prior quarter. The current quarter also included 1 basis point from the recovery of interest on loans previously placed on non-accrual compared to 2 basis points in the prior quarter. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion and 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 4.27 percent compared to 4.26 in the prior quarter and 4.11 percent in the prior year ago second quarter. The current quarter net interest margin increased 16 basis points over the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 4.17 percent. The increase in the margin from the prior year second quarter resulted from the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans and the increased yields on the loan portfolio which more than offset the increase in funding costs. “The stable net interest margin reflects discipline in loan pricing by each of the Bank divisions,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the Bank divisions continue to focus on growing a low-cost core deposit base, especially non-interest bearing deposits.”
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $30.8 million which was an increase of $2.4 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $994 thousand, or 3 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $20.0 million for the current quarter increased $2.0 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter due primarily to seasonality. Service charges and other fees for the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year second quarter which was due to the increased number of accounts driven by organic growth. Gain on the sale of loans of $7.8 million, increased $2.0 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter as a result of seasonality.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|51,973
|52,728
|49,023
|(755
|)
|2,950
|Occupancy and equipment
|8,180
|8,437
|7,662
|(257
|)
|518
|Advertising and promotions
|2,767
|2,388
|2,530
|379
|237
|Data processing
|4,062
|3,892
|4,241
|170
|(179
|)
|Other real estate owned
|191
|139
|211
|52
|(20
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,848
|1,285
|1,329
|563
|519
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|1,865
|1,694
|1,748
|171
|117
|Other expenses
|15,284
|12,267
|15,051
|3,017
|233
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|86,170
|82,830
|81,795
|3,340
|4,375
Total non-interest expense of $86.2 million for the current quarter increased $3.3 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $4.4 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $2.9 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year second quarter due to the acquisition and an increased number of employees driven by organic growth. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $518 thousand or 7 percent, over the prior year second quarter as a result of the current year acquisition and general cost increases. Other expenses of $15.3 million, increased $3.0 million, or 25 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.8 million during the current quarter compared to $214 thousand in the prior quarter and $2.9 million in the prior year second quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2019 was $12.6 million, an increase of $901 thousand, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $3.1 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 19 percent which compares to 19 percent in the prior quarter and 18 percent in the prior year second quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 54.50 percent, an 87 basis points improvement from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 55.37 percent and was driven by controlling operating costs combined with the increase in net interest income. The current quarter efficiency ratio improved 94 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 55.44 percent and was driven by the increase in net interest income that more than offset the increased operating costs as a result of the Company’s growth.
Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Compared to June 30, 2018
Income Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|258,501
|$
|220,781
|$
|37,720
|17
|%
|Interest expense
|22,993
|16,935
|6,058
|36
|%
|Total net interest income
|235,508
|203,846
|31,662
|16
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|38,040
|35,675
|2,365
|7
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,159
|3,720
|(1,561
|)
|(42
|)%
|Gain on sale of loans
|13,560
|14,239
|(679
|)
|(5
|)%
|Loss on sale of investments
|347
|(389
|)
|736
|(189
|)%
|Other income
|5,202
|4,669
|533
|11
|%
|Total non-interest income
|59,308
|57,914
|1,394
|2
|%
|$
|294,816
|$
|261,760
|$
|33,056
|13
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.33
|%
|4.14
|%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 increased $31.7 million, or 16 percent, from the first six months of 2018 and was primarily attributable to a $30.2 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $23.0 million for the first half of 2019 increased $6.1 million, or 36 percent over the prior year same period as a result of increased deposits and borrowings combined with interest rate increases. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2019 was 44 basis points compared to 36 basis points for 2018.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first six months of 2019 was 4.33 percent, a 19 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.14 percent for the first half of 2018. The increase in the margin was principally due to a shift in earning assets to higher yielding loans along with an increase in yields on the loan portfolio combined with relatively stable cost of funds.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $59.3 million for the first six months of 2019 increased $1.4 million, or 2 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $38.0 million for 2019 increased $2.4 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year as a result of an increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|104,701
|$
|94,744
|$
|9,957
|11
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|16,617
|14,936
|1,681
|11
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|5,155
|4,700
|455
|10
|%
|Data processing
|7,954
|8,208
|(254
|)
|(3
|)%
|Other real estate owned
|330
|283
|47
|17
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,133
|2,535
|598
|24
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|3,559
|2,804
|755
|27
|%
|Other expenses
|27,551
|27,212
|339
|1
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|169,000
|$
|155,422
|$
|13,578
|9
|%
Total non-interest expense of $169 million for the first half of 2019 increased $13.6 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year first half. Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2019 increased $10.0 million, or 11 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth combined with annual salary increases. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first half of 2019 increased $1.7 million, or 11 percent from the prior year as a result of increased cost from acquisitions and general cost increases.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $57 thousand for the first half of 2019, a decrease of $4.7 million from the same period in the prior year. Net charge-offs during the first half of 2019 were $2.2 million compared to $3.5 million during the same period in 2018.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $24.2 million in the first half of 2019 increased $6.4 million, or 36 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2019 was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year same period.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio of 54.93 percent for the first six months of 2019 improved 161 basis points from the prior year first six months efficiency ratio of 56.54 percent and was driven by the increase in net interest income that more than offset the increased operating costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
- the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
- changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
- changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
- legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
- ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
- the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduced demand for banking products and services;
- the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain (and maintain) customers;
- competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
- the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
- the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
- consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
- natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
- the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
- the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 19, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 7382835. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g6hp4cea. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 7382835 by August 2, 2019.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell, and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank, Bozeman, all operating in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d’Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango, and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista, both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona; and First Community Bank Utah, Layton, operating in Utah.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|June 30,
2018
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|181,526
|139,333
|161,782
|174,239
|Federal funds sold
|—
|115
|—
|—
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|49,683
|63,079
|42,008
|193,893
|Cash and cash equivalents
|231,209
|202,527
|203,790
|368,132
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|2,470,634
|2,522,322
|2,571,663
|2,177,352
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|252,097
|255,572
|297,915
|620,409
|Total debt securities
|2,722,731
|2,777,894
|2,869,578
|2,797,761
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|54,711
|29,389
|33,156
|53,788
|Loans receivable
|8,841,777
|8,326,070
|8,287,549
|7,948,672
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(129,054
|)
|(129,786
|)
|(131,239
|)
|(131,564
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|8,712,723
|8,196,284
|8,156,310
|7,817,108
|Premises and equipment, net
|296,915
|277,619
|241,528
|240,373
|Other real estate owned
|7,281
|8,125
|7,480
|13,616
|Accrued interest receivable
|58,567
|57,367
|54,408
|55,973
|Deferred tax asset
|3,371
|12,554
|23,564
|34,211
|Core deposit intangible, net
|54,646
|47,548
|49,242
|52,708
|Goodwill
|330,887
|289,586
|289,586
|289,535
|Non-marketable equity securities
|23,031
|16,435
|27,871
|26,107
|Bank-owned life insurance
|93,543
|82,819
|82,320
|81,379
|Other assets
|86,746
|75,632
|76,651
|66,953
|Total assets
|$
|12,676,361
|12,073,779
|12,115,484
|11,897,644
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,265,077
|3,051,119
|3,001,178
|2,914,885
|Interest bearing deposits
|6,589,798
|6,536,996
|6,492,589
|6,508,690
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|494,651
|489,620
|396,151
|361,515
|FHLB advances
|319,996
|154,683
|440,175
|395,037
|Other borrowed funds
|14,765
|14,738
|14,708
|9,917
|Subordinated debentures
|139,912
|134,048
|134,051
|134,058
|Accrued interest payable
|5,091
|4,709
|4,252
|3,952
|Other liabilities
|159,695
|137,016
|116,526
|95,598
|Total liabilities
|10,988,985
|10,522,929
|10,599,630
|10,423,652
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|866
|846
|845
|845
|Paid-in capital
|1,139,289
|1,051,299
|1,051,253
|1,049,724
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|503,773
|474,818
|473,183
|443,705
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|43,448
|23,887
|(9,427
|)
|(20,282
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,687,376
|1,550,850
|1,515,854
|1,473,992
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,676,361
|12,073,779
|12,115,484
|11,897,644
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|June 30,
2018
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2018
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|21,892
|21,351
|22,370
|43,243
|42,512
|Residential real estate loans
|11,410
|10,779
|10,149
|22,189
|18,934
|Commercial loans
|88,043
|83,539
|75,824
|171,582
|141,339
|Consumer and other loans
|11,040
|10,447
|9,372
|21,487
|17,996
|Total interest income
|132,385
|126,116
|117,715
|258,501
|220,781
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|5,624
|5,341
|4,617
|10,965
|8,533
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|886
|802
|486
|1,688
|971
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,847
|3,055
|2,513
|6,902
|4,602
|Other borrowed funds
|38
|38
|26
|76
|42
|Subordinated debentures
|1,694
|1,668
|1,519
|3,362
|2,787
|Total interest expense
|12,089
|10,904
|9,161
|22,993
|16,935
|Net Interest Income
|120,296
|115,212
|108,554
|235,508
|203,846
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|57
|4,718
|57
|5,513
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|120,296
|115,155
|103,836
|235,451
|198,333
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|20,025
|18,015
|18,804
|38,040
|35,675
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,192
|967
|2,243
|2,159
|3,720
|Gain on sale of loans
|7,762
|5,798
|8,142
|13,560
|14,239
|Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities
|134
|213
|(56
|)
|347
|(389
|)
|Other income
|1,721
|3,481
|2,695
|5,202
|4,669
|Total non-interest income
|30,834
|28,474
|31,828
|59,308
|57,914
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|51,973
|52,728
|49,023
|104,701
|94,744
|Occupancy and equipment
|8,180
|8,437
|7,662
|16,617
|14,936
|Advertising and promotions
|2,767
|2,388
|2,530
|5,155
|4,700
|Data processing
|4,062
|3,892
|4,241
|7,954
|8,208
|Other real estate owned
|191
|139
|211
|330
|283
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,848
|1,285
|1,329
|3,133
|2,535
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|1,865
|1,694
|1,748
|3,559
|2,804
|Other expenses
|15,284
|12,267
|15,051
|27,551
|27,212
|Total non-interest expense
|86,170
|82,830
|81,795
|169,000
|155,422
|Income Before Income Taxes
|64,960
|60,799
|53,869
|125,759
|100,825
|Federal and state income tax expense
|12,568
|11,667
|9,485
|24,235
|17,882
|Net Income
|$
|52,392
|49,132
|44,384
|101,524
|82,943
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|938,467
|$
|11,410
|4.86
|%
|$
|917,324
|$
|10,779
|4.70
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|6,803,541
|89,191
|5.26
|%
|6,524,190
|84,613
|5.26
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|868,733
|11,040
|5.10
|%
|839,011
|10,447
|5.05
|%
|Total loans 2
|8,610,741
|111,641
|5.20
|%
|8,280,525
|105,839
|5.18
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|957,177
|9,982
|4.17
|%
|960,569
|9,950
|4.14
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,911,173
|14,246
|2.98
|%
|1,845,677
|13,729
|2.98
|%
|Total earning assets
|11,479,091
|135,869
|4.75
|%
|11,086,771
|129,518
|4.74
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|351,466
|337,963
|Non-earning assets
|584,459
|520,353
|Total assets
|$
|12,415,016
|$
|11,945,087
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,084,404
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|2,943,770
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,394,505
|985
|0.17
|%
|2,320,928
|961
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,389,548
|253
|0.07
|%
|1,359,807
|234
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,662,545
|1,125
|0.27
|%
|1,690,305
|1,010
|0.24
|%
|Certificate accounts
|902,134
|2,222
|0.99
|%
|905,005
|2,014
|0.90
|%
|Total core deposits
|9,433,136
|4,585
|0.19
|%
|9,219,815
|4,219
|0.19
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|162,495
|1,039
|2.56
|%
|169,361
|1,122
|2.69
|%
|FHLB advances
|476,204
|3,847
|3.20
|%
|352,773
|3,055
|3.46
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|593,990
|2,618
|1.77
|%
|556,325
|2,508
|1.83
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|10,665,825
|12,089
|0.45
|%
|10,298,274
|10,904
|0.43
|%
|Other liabilities
|109,480
|116,143
|Total liabilities
|10,775,305
|10,414,417
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|860
|846
|Paid-in capital
|1,110,138
|1,051,261
|Retained earnings
|500,015
|471,626
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|28,698
|6,937
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,639,711
|1,530,670
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,415,016
|$
|11,945,087
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|123,780
|$
|118,614
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.30
|%
|4.31
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.33
|%
|4.34
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $294 thousand and $293 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|938,467
|$
|11,410
|4.86
|%
|$
|874,839
|$
|10,149
|4.64
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|6,803,541
|89,191
|5.26
|%
|6,158,095
|76,834
|5.00
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|868,733
|11,040
|5.10
|%
|761,751
|9,372
|4.93
|%
|Total loans 2
|8,610,741
|111,641
|5.20
|%
|7,794,685
|96,355
|4.96
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|957,177
|9,982
|4.17
|%
|1,085,520
|12,634
|4.66
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,911,173
|14,246
|2.98
|%
|1,931,846
|12,630
|2.62
|%
|Total earning assets
|11,479,091
|135,869
|4.75
|%
|10,812,051
|121,619
|4.51
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|351,466
|343,201
|Non-earning assets
|584,459
|473,750
|Total assets
|$
|12,415,016
|$
|11,629,002
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,084,404
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|2,800,719
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,394,505
|985
|0.17
|%
|2,316,927
|1,009
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,389,548
|253
|0.07
|%
|1,319,966
|231
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,662,545
|1,125
|0.27
|%
|1,746,960
|856
|0.20
|%
|Certificate accounts
|902,134
|2,222
|0.99
|%
|941,099
|1,592
|0.68
|%
|Total core deposits
|9,433,136
|4,585
|0.19
|%
|9,125,671
|3,688
|0.16
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|162,495
|1,039
|2.56
|%
|153,127
|929
|2.43
|%
|FHLB advances
|476,204
|3,847
|3.20
|%
|290,391
|2,513
|3.42
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|593,990
|2,618
|1.77
|%
|510,636
|2,031
|1.60
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|10,665,825
|12,089
|0.45
|%
|10,079,825
|9,161
|0.36
|%
|Other liabilities
|109,480
|74,600
|Total liabilities
|10,775,305
|10,154,425
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|860
|845
|Paid-in capital
|1,110,138
|1,049,270
|Retained earnings
|500,015
|443,607
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|28,698
|(19,145
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,639,711
|1,474,577
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,415,016
|$
|11,629,002
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|123,780
|$
|112,458
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.30
|%
|4.15
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.33
|%
|4.17
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million and $1.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $2.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $294 thousand and $305 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Six Months ended
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|927,953
|$
|22,189
|4.78
|%
|$
|829,579
|$
|18,934
|4.56
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|6,664,637
|173,804
|5.26
|%
|5,856,533
|143,308
|4.93
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|853,954
|21,487
|5.07
|%
|740,569
|17,996
|4.90
|%
|Total loans 2
|8,446,544
|217,480
|5.19
|%
|7,426,681
|180,238
|4.89
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|958,864
|19,932
|4.16
|%
|1,089,605
|25,429
|4.67
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,878,606
|27,975
|2.98
|%
|1,793,849
|22,902
|2.55
|%
|Total earning assets
|11,284,014
|265,387
|4.74
|%
|10,310,135
|228,569
|4.47
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|344,752
|281,673
|Non-earning assets
|552,583
|432,533
|Total assets
|$
|12,181,349
|$
|11,024,341
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,014,476
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|2,637,342
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,357,920
|1,946
|0.17
|%
|2,165,039
|1,827
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,374,759
|487
|0.07
|%
|1,252,760
|423
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,676,348
|2,135
|0.26
|%
|1,689,730
|1,576
|0.19
|%
|Certificate accounts
|903,562
|4,236
|0.95
|%
|908,940
|2,911
|0.65
|%
|Total core deposits
|9,327,065
|8,804
|0.19
|%
|8,653,811
|6,737
|0.16
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|165,909
|2,161
|2.63
|%
|151,362
|1,796
|2.39
|%
|FHLB advances
|414,830
|6,902
|3.31
|%
|257,800
|4,602
|3.55
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|575,262
|5,126
|1.80
|%
|516,108
|3,800
|1.48
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|10,483,066
|22,993
|0.44
|%
|9,579,081
|16,935
|0.36
|%
|Other liabilities
|112,793
|50,421
|Total liabilities
|10,595,859
|9,629,502
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|853
|827
|Paid-in capital
|1,080,861
|978,046
|Retained earnings
|485,898
|432,143
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|17,878
|(16,177
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,585,490
|1,394,839
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,181,349
|$
|11,024,341
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|242,394
|$
|211,634
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.30
|%
|4.11
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.33
|%
|4.14
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $2.2 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $4.1 million and $5.2 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $587 thousand and $609 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|140,186
|$
|126,820
|$
|126,595
|$
|138,171
|11
|%
|11
|%
|1
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|171,464
|135,137
|121,938
|96,008
|27
|%
|41
|%
|79
|%
|Total residential construction
|311,650
|261,957
|248,533
|234,179
|19
|%
|25
|%
|33
|%
|Land development
|120,052
|126,417
|137,814
|108,641
|(5
|)%
|(13
|)%
|11
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|128,544
|125,818
|127,775
|110,846
|2
|%
|1
|%
|16
|%
|Unimproved land
|74,244
|75,113
|83,579
|72,150
|(1
|)%
|(11
|)%
|3
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|14,117
|16,171
|17,061
|12,708
|(13
|)%
|(17
|)%
|11
|%
|Commercial lots
|57,447
|35,511
|34,096
|27,661
|62
|%
|68
|%
|108
|%
|Other construction
|453,782
|454,965
|520,005
|478,037
|—
|%
|(13
|)%
|(5
|)%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|848,186
|833,995
|920,330
|810,043
|2
|%
|(8
|)%
|5
|%
|Owner occupied
|1,418,190
|1,367,530
|1,343,563
|1,302,737
|4
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|1,780,988
|1,662,390
|1,605,960
|1,495,532
|7
|%
|11
|%
|19
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|3,199,178
|3,029,920
|2,949,523
|2,798,269
|6
|%
|8
|%
|14
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,024,828
|922,124
|907,340
|909,688
|11
|%
|13
|%
|13
|%
|Agriculture
|697,893
|641,146
|646,822
|661,218
|9
|%
|8
|%
|6
|%
|1st lien
|1,154,221
|1,102,920
|1,108,227
|1,072,917
|5
|%
|4
|%
|8
|%
|Junior lien
|53,055
|54,964
|56,689
|64,821
|(3
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(18
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,207,276
|1,157,884
|1,164,916
|1,137,738
|4
|%
|4
|%
|6
|%
|Multifamily residential
|278,539
|268,156
|247,457
|218,061
|4
|%
|13
|%
|28
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|592,355
|557,895
|539,938
|500,036
|6
|%
|10
|%
|18
|%
|Other consumer
|167,964
|163,568
|165,865
|164,288
|3
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Total consumer
|760,319
|721,463
|705,803
|664,324
|5
|%
|8
|%
|14
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|454,085
|398,848
|404,671
|419,025
|14
|%
|12
|%
|8
|%
|Other
|114,534
|119,966
|125,310
|149,915
|(5
|)%
|(9
|)%
|(24
|)%
|Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|8,896,488
|8,355,459
|8,320,705
|8,002,460
|6
|%
|7
|%
|11
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(54,711
|)
|(29,389
|)
|(33,156
|)
|(53,788
|)
|86
|%
|65
|%
|2
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|8,841,777
|$
|8,326,070
|$
|8,287,549
|$
|7,948,672
|6
|%
|7
|%
|11
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|283
|—
|—
|48
|—
|283
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|1,261
|456
|463
|492
|1,261
|—
|—
|Total residential construction
|1,544
|456
|463
|540
|1,261
|283
|—
|Land development
|1,272
|2,272
|2,166
|7,564
|672
|—
|600
|Consumer land or lots
|1,075
|1,126
|1,428
|1,593
|615
|—
|460
|Unimproved land
|8,864
|9,222
|9,338
|9,962
|7,332
|—
|1,532
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|67
|68
|126
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|575
|663
|1,046
|1,059
|—
|—
|575
|Other construction
|241
|111
|120
|155
|—
|131
|110
|Total land, lot and other construction
|12,027
|13,461
|14,166
|20,459
|8,619
|131
|3,277
|Owner occupied
|6,998
|7,229
|5,940
|12,891
|5,207
|219
|1,572
|Non-owner occupied
|7,198
|7,368
|10,567
|15,337
|7,198
|—
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|14,196
|14,597
|16,507
|28,228
|12,405
|219
|1,572
|Commercial and industrial
|5,690
|3,893
|3,914
|7,692
|5,358
|118
|214
|Agriculture
|4,228
|4,488
|7,040
|10,497
|3,192
|886
|150
|1st lien
|10,211
|10,279
|10,290
|9,725
|7,077
|1,383
|1,751
|Junior lien
|592
|582
|565
|3,257
|520
|—
|72
|Total 1-4 family
|10,803
|10,861
|10,855
|12,982
|7,597
|1,383
|1,823
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|634
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|2,474
|2,288
|2,770
|3,112
|2,104
|182
|188
|Other consumer
|597
|453
|456
|393
|352
|188
|57
|Total consumer
|3,071
|2,741
|3,226
|3,505
|2,456
|370
|245
|Other
|380
|348
|579
|—
|307
|73
|—
|Total
|$
|51,939
|50,845
|56,750
|84,537
|41,195
|3,463
|7,281
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|49
|$
|282
|$
|1,661
|$
|1,525
|(83
|)%
|(97
|)%
|(97
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|219
|553
|887
|721
|(60
|)%
|(75
|)%
|(70
|)%
|Total residential construction
|268
|835
|2,548
|2,246
|(68
|)%
|(89
|)%
|(88
|)%
|Land development
|1,990
|—
|228
|728
|n/m
|773
|%
|173
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|206
|510
|200
|471
|(60
|)%
|3
|%
|(56
|)%
|Unimproved land
|658
|685
|579
|1,450
|(4
|)%
|14
|%
|(55
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|4
|122
|—
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|—
|331
|203
|—
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Other construction
|—
|1,234
|4,170
|—
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,854
|2,764
|5,502
|2,649
|3
|%
|(48
|)%
|8
|%
|Owner occupied
|5,322
|4,463
|2,981
|3,571
|19
|%
|79
|%
|49
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|11,700
|6,604
|1,245
|8,414
|77
|%
|840
|%
|39
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|17,022
|11,067
|4,226
|11,985
|54
|%
|303
|%
|42
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|3,006
|4,070
|3,374
|5,745
|(26
|)%
|(11
|)%
|(48
|)%
|Agriculture
|3,125
|5,709
|6,455
|5,288
|(45
|)%
|(52
|)%
|(41
|)%
|1st lien
|2,776
|7,179
|5,384
|5,132
|(61
|)%
|(48
|)%
|(46
|)%
|Junior lien
|1,302
|583
|118
|989
|123
|%
|1,003
|%
|32
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|4,078
|7,762
|5,502
|6,121
|(47
|)%
|(26
|)%
|(33
|)%
|Multifamily Residential
|1,598
|—
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|n/m
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,931
|2,925
|3,562
|3,940
|34
|%
|10
|%
|—
|%
|Other consumer
|1,683
|1,357
|1,650
|1,665
|24
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|Total consumer
|5,614
|4,282
|5,212
|5,605
|31
|%
|8
|%
|—
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|—
|—
|229
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Other
|372
|405
|519
|11
|(8
|)%
|(28
|)%
|3,282
|%
|Total
|$
|37,937
|$
|36,894
|$
|33,567
|$
|39,650
|3
|%
|13
|%
|(4
|)%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Jun 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|$
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|(352
|)
|(344
|)
|—
|6
|Land development
|15
|23
|(116
|)
|(107
|)
|42
|27
|Consumer land or lots
|(2
|)
|(20
|)
|(146
|)
|(92
|)
|37
|39
|Unimproved land
|(54
|)
|(9
|)
|(445
|)
|(144
|)
|—
|54
|Developed lots for operative builders
|(18
|)
|—
|33
|33
|—
|18
|Commercial lots
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|1
|4
|—
|3
|Other construction
|(32
|)
|—
|(19
|)
|—
|9
|41
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(94
|)
|(8
|)
|(692
|)
|(306
|)
|88
|182
|Owner occupied
|139
|75
|1,320
|1,000
|226
|87
|Non-owner occupied
|7
|30
|853
|(4
|)
|130
|123
|Total commercial real estate
|146
|105
|2,173
|996
|356
|210
|Commercial and industrial
|37
|(4
|)
|2,449
|1,471
|555
|518
|Agriculture
|(32
|)
|14
|16
|44
|67
|99
|1st lien
|56
|198
|577
|(193
|)
|298
|242
|Junior lien
|(222
|)
|(52
|)
|(371
|)
|(34
|)
|29
|251
|Total 1-4 family
|(166
|)
|146
|206
|(227
|)
|327
|493
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|(649
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|(11
|)
|(5
|)
|(97
|)
|(38
|)
|13
|24
|Other consumer
|313
|223
|261
|111
|470
|157
|Total consumer
|302
|218
|164
|73
|483
|181
|Other
|2,055
|1,043
|4,967
|1,816
|4,324
|2,269
|Total
|$
|2,242
|1,510
|8,282
|3,517
|6,200
|3,958
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com
|CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
|(406) 751-4722
|Ron J. Copher, CFO
|(406) 751-7706
