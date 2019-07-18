Oxford Immunotec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2019 financial results before the open of the market on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers or +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and reference confirmation code 9969246, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com . The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT®.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Matt McLaughlin

Chief Financial Officer

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953

mtmclaughlin@oxfordimmunotec.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.