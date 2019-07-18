3 Cancer-Fighting Foods Recommended by Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT

Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT recommends natural foods that cancer survivors should incorporate into their diets.

OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrition directly affects major areas of your life including your health, energy levels, mood, skin, immunity, and general well-being. What you eat is also directly related to your risk of developing diseases like cancer. Certain foods are associated with decreasing cancer growth, while other foods are associated with worsening the risk. For cancer survivors and those in remission, it is essential to know which foods to incorporate into your diet regularly to stay healthy. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT , founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, Ct., shares 3 foods for cancer survivors to add to their dinner plates.BroccoliThis popular green vegetable is in the cruciferous family. Broccoli has been known to contain sulforaphane, which was shown in animal studies to reduce tumor size. Consuming vegetables in the cruciferous family may also be associated with lowering risk for colorectal cancer. Rosemary Barclay suggests adding steamed broccoli to your dinner plate, or eating it raw with dip as a snack. When vegetables are cooked, they do lose a percentage of their nutrients. Try to eat raw fruits and vegetables as much as possible. Cauliflower, cabbage, kale, bok choy and brussel sprouts are also part of the cruciferous family. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, suggests making a slaw of these vegetables to boost immunity and fight free radicals that often lead to cancer production.BeansHigh in fiber, folate, and protein, beans are a delicious source of nutrients. They are made of resistant starch which is not digested in the small intestine but instead used in the colon to make short-chain fatty acids. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT explains that they are also a natural source of antioxidants from a variety of phytochemicals, which has been shown by research to reduce certain types of cancer. Beans, yellow split peas and red lentils or pulses as they are sometimes called, contain lignans and saponins, resistant starches and a different class of antioxidants that are protective against cancer. Use these pulses in soups, chillis or stews to promote protection against cancer.BerriesThis food is high in anthocyanins, a flavonoid with antioxidant properties. It can be found readily in blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, and blackcurrants. Laboratory research has shown that they not only help to treat and prevent cancer, but also slow down aging. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT suggests washing berries very well to remove pesticides and chemicals before adding them into a healthy snack, like plain Greek yogurt. Cancer-fighting berries can also be added to oatmeal and smoothies. Blueberries are particularly high in antioxidant power due to their variety of phytochemicals such as anthocyanins, quercetin, catechins, ellagic acid and resveratrol so its recommended that you consume small amounts daily.About Rosemary BarclayRosemary Barclay believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and affects many facets of well-being including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.She earned a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives in Old Lyme, CT.



