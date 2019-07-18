Financial Advisor Magazine names Azzad in 2019 RIA Survey and Ranking

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Virginia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management has been named in Financial Advisor magazine’s 2019 RIA Ranking. The report is an annual survey that ranks registered investment advisors (RIAs) based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year and is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.

FA’s RIA Ranking is an independent listing produced by Financial Advisor magazine. Firms must be registered investment advisors and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients. All firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business and have at least $100 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to Financial Advisor to be included in the listing.

Data is provided by each firm, mostly from numbers and information published on forms they submit to the SEC. Each advisor is then ranked alongside their participating peers.



The full listing is available for viewing at:

https://www.fa-mag.com/news/ria-survey---ranking-2019-45701.html



Financial Advisor Magazine Top Registered Investment Advisor – 2019 Survey Methodology

To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors and file their own ADV statement with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. Firms must have at least $100 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2018 to be included in the print edition of Financial Advisor magazine. Corporate RIA firms and investment advisor representatives (IARs) are not eligible for this survey. A corporate RIA is a registered investment advisor most often formed by a broker-dealer that files an ADV with the SEC. Advisors who are affiliated with the broker-dealer or other entity's corporate RIA may offer investment advice. They are considered Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) of the corporate RIA. All of the assets under management of the IARs are included in the corporate RIA's ADV filed with the SEC.



About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is affiliated with the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

Joshua Brockwell Azzad Asset Management 7032077005 joshua@azzad.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.