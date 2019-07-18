Mspark Wins 26 Awards in National Design Competition Sponsored by Graphic Design USA

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce they have won 26 individual design awards in the 2019 American Inhouse Design Awards competition sponsored by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA).



The competition, considered the premier showcase for outstanding work by inhouse designers, recognizes designers for their talent and the value they bring to their businesses and institutions.

Mspark won the 26 awards across a variety of design categories, including: Direct Mail + Direct Response, Posters, Surface + Fleet graphics, Branding + Identity Programs, Logos + Symbols, Announcements + Invitations, Infographics, Internet Design (Web, App, Social) and Annual Reports. The winners include:

Direct Mail + Direct Response

Baskin Robbins Grand Opening – Rebecca White

Blush Boutique – LaQuoya Robinson

Cahaba Dental – Jenni Hodges

Downtown Maker’s Space – Lauren Simon

Farragut Dental Solution – Jenni Hodges

Helena Rescue – Susan Scales

Holly Hollow Furniture – Rebecca White

Jack and Jill - LaQuoya Robinson

Kit-Tea Café – Lauren Simon

Miller Furniture – Jessica Miller

Veteran’s Day Multichannel – Derica Hill

Posters

Halloween Poster – Rebecca White

Health Screening Poster – LaQuoya Robinson

Iron Bowl Tailgate Poster – Natalie Culberson

Ladies Day Poster – Angela Hundley

Surface + Fleet Graphics

Accounts Receivable Wall Graphic – Liz Patton

Training Room Wall Graphic – Liz Patton

Branding + Identity Programs

Open Enrollments Campaign – Jessy Mayfield

Dear Jack Foundation, Fundraiser Event Branding – Liz Patton, Angela Hundley & Deanna McLean

11 Boston – Noel Conway

Logos + Symbols

Propel logo – LaQuoya Robinson

Announcements + Invitations

Giraffe Baby Shower Invite – Sami Mendoza

Infographics

Power of Customer Data Infographic – Brittany Sullivan

Rural Consumer Infographic – Brittany Sullivan

Internet Design (Web, App, Social)

Father’s Day Social Media posts – Sarah Kidd

Annual Reports

Dear Jack Foundation, Annual Report – Noel Conway

"We are excited to be recognized, for the 5th consecutive year, among the nation's top inhouse design teams by GDUSA," said Brian Blackman, Senior Director, Creative Services at Mspark. "Because our artists truly believe in our core value of “Learn and Grow” they have continued to push the boundaries of great design. Their devotion to the craft shows up in their work daily and continues to produce great results for our clients. Congratulations on another amazing year of recognition for our Mspark team."

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b13b45e-5f82-4a65-b2a8-a50ad23edbd6

