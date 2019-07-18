Mspark Wins 26 Awards in National Design Competition Sponsored by Graphic Design USA
HELENA, Ala., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce they have won 26 individual design awards in the 2019 American Inhouse Design Awards competition sponsored by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA).
The competition, considered the premier showcase for outstanding work by inhouse designers, recognizes designers for their talent and the value they bring to their businesses and institutions.
Mspark won the 26 awards across a variety of design categories, including: Direct Mail + Direct Response, Posters, Surface + Fleet graphics, Branding + Identity Programs, Logos + Symbols, Announcements + Invitations, Infographics, Internet Design (Web, App, Social) and Annual Reports. The winners include:
Direct Mail + Direct Response
Baskin Robbins Grand Opening – Rebecca White
Blush Boutique – LaQuoya Robinson
Cahaba Dental – Jenni Hodges
Downtown Maker’s Space – Lauren Simon
Farragut Dental Solution – Jenni Hodges
Helena Rescue – Susan Scales
Holly Hollow Furniture – Rebecca White
Jack and Jill - LaQuoya Robinson
Kit-Tea Café – Lauren Simon
Miller Furniture – Jessica Miller
Veteran’s Day Multichannel – Derica Hill
Posters
Halloween Poster – Rebecca White
Health Screening Poster – LaQuoya Robinson
Iron Bowl Tailgate Poster – Natalie Culberson
Ladies Day Poster – Angela Hundley
Surface + Fleet Graphics
Accounts Receivable Wall Graphic – Liz Patton
Training Room Wall Graphic – Liz Patton
Branding + Identity Programs
Open Enrollments Campaign – Jessy Mayfield
Dear Jack Foundation, Fundraiser Event Branding – Liz Patton, Angela Hundley & Deanna McLean
11 Boston – Noel Conway
Logos + Symbols
Propel logo – LaQuoya Robinson
Announcements + Invitations
Giraffe Baby Shower Invite – Sami Mendoza
Infographics
Power of Customer Data Infographic – Brittany Sullivan
Rural Consumer Infographic – Brittany Sullivan
Internet Design (Web, App, Social)
Father’s Day Social Media posts – Sarah Kidd
Annual Reports
Dear Jack Foundation, Annual Report – Noel Conway
"We are excited to be recognized, for the 5th consecutive year, among the nation's top inhouse design teams by GDUSA," said Brian Blackman, Senior Director, Creative Services at Mspark. "Because our artists truly believe in our core value of “Learn and Grow” they have continued to push the boundaries of great design. Their devotion to the craft shows up in their work daily and continues to produce great results for our clients. Congratulations on another amazing year of recognition for our Mspark team."
About Mspark
Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.
Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.620.6259
Email: contactus@mspark.com
