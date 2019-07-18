Legum & Norman Hosts 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, VA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, hosted its 6th annual charity golf tournament to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The event hosted guests, golfers, local vendors, board members, and Legum & Norman staff and was held at the Westfields Golf Club in Clifton, Virginia. The tournament began with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and attendees were greeted with a complimentary breakfast and a competitive game of golf. The golfers also participated in closest-to-the-hole, longest drive, and putting contests with all proceeds going to Associa Cares. The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony featuring raffles, prizes, and networking.



“This highly-anticipated event helped raise more than $15,000 for Associa Cares to assist families and communities during their time of need,” said Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “We look forward to hosting this event every year, and we would like to thank all of the volunteers, sponsors, and participants for another successful tournament.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



