Eberhard & Co. fine watches on view at Gordon McCall’s Motorworks Revival 28th Edition – August 14, Monterey Jet Center

When I see an Alfa Romeo go by, I tip my Hat” — Henry Ford

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eberhard & Co. will be the protagonist in one of the most exclusive events of the glamorous Californian Summer, the Gordon McCall’s Motorworks Revival. This unparalleled summer party, organized every year by Gordon and Molly McCall for over 3’000 aficionados, is The Occasion for top brands from the watches, cars and aircrafts universes to display the best of their collections and novelties, within the fantastic context of the Monterey Jet Center.

A selection of watches from the Eberhard & Co. creations will be spotlighted for the joy of micro-mechanics lovers, as a symbol of the high Swiss-watchmaking excellence.

Guests will be welcomed by Beaugeste Luxury - the Brand’s representative in the United States - at the Eberhard & Co. booth, where the brands' significant icons will be on display, including the Chrono 4, the world's only patented chronograph with four counters in line, the 8 Jours, the stylish hand-wound classic with an 8-days patented power reserve and the Tazio Nuvolari collection. But what’s extraordinary about this occasion is that visitors will have the possibility to admire for the first time the new Eberhard “Quadrifoglio Verde," a chronograph dedicated by the Swiss Brand to the Alfa Romeo most performing models. This limited edition of 250 pieces was presented in Europe last June and is almost completely sold out, months before it will be ready to appear in the points of sale next September. Gordon McCalls VIP guests will, therefore, have a unique opportunity for securing one of the last available pieces.

The Eberhard “Quadrifoglio Verde” chronograph is a tribute to the sporting spirit that has inspired so many Eberhard creations: a unique timepiece conceived to convey all the Brand’s technical prowess and style. It boasts a generous 43mm diameter steel case housing the automatic movement, which animates three counters. Of these, the small seconds' catches the eye first: the hand is shaped like the triangular clover emblem, modern construction that gives this model its enticing look. The tachymeter scale surrounding the deep black dial, inspired by the readability of Alfa Romeo’s dashboard instruments, neatly combines all the tradition of the Eberhard & Co.’s chronographs with an automotive imprint. The satin-finished bezel and buttons contribute to the stylish balance of the case, which appears sporting and elegant in equal measure.

Just weeks after the official opening of its Museum in the historical La Chaux-de-Fonds building, Eberhard & Co. does not miss an occasion to highlight its ability to balance between its glorious past and its grand ambitions for the future.

