Washh Joins Power Washers of North America

Washh provides professional power cleaning and pressure washing services Commercial and Residential Pressure Washing Services

Washh, a leading Pressure Washing Company based in Charlotte, NC, announces membership with Power Washers of North America organization (PWNA).

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washh has recently joined the Power Washers of North America, an organization that helps power washing contractors develop high standard business practices. PWNA has been setting the standards for the power washing industry since 1992. From extensive certification exams to a vocal presence in politics, the PWNA continues to be an innovator and leader of the industry.

Nick Ventry, President of Washh, stated “We are excited about our membership with PWNA. We recognize how important it is that we continue to increase our knowledge of the change in the Pressure Washing industry. Our membership allows us to support the industry as a whole and learn new developments every day.” Charlotte Pressure Washing Company, Washh, continues to adapt to the needs of their clientele by expanding the knowledge and experience of its staff.

Ventry continued, “We are committed to excellent service. As a company, we have to understand the industry and invest in the education of our staff. Memberships in organizations like PWNA allows us to have the exposure to information and other tools that help us do just that.” Washh has a wide menu of services for a wide variety of client types including Charlotte HOA Pressure Washing services, Charlotte Parking Lot Re-Striping, and more.

Offering affordable, professional and effective pressure washing services, Washh has achieved strong growth in the Charlotte area. Clients are treated as neighbors and all work is completed to the satisfaction of the customer in a timely manner. Washh is also locally owned, independent, insured and bonded. A full list of services and additional information is available by visiting the company’s website, https://washh.com/.

About Washh: Washh is a trusted and Charlotte, NC area leader in the pressure washing industry. Fully insured and bonded, Washh is an official member of both the Power Washers of North America and the United Association of Mobile Contract Cleaners. All of their technicians pass comprehensive background checks and are fully trained in fast, friendly service. For more information, please visit https://washh.com/ or call (704) 321-8000



