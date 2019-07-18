New LOOLIES™ Summer Sandals in Mismatched Colors Offer Elegance and Fun

DE WULF launches mismatched sandals line in eight colors; customers mix and match to express their unique, individual style

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loolies, a new line of soft leather summer slides, allows shoppers to pick their own color combinations. Mix or match Loolies’ eight colors and 30 different sandal combinations to create a personalized, fun and carefree summer look. They are available now from the DE WULF brand of shoes, boots, sandals and slides.“With a buttery soft, high-quality leather foot strap and eight popular colors, Loolies exude a touch of elegance at an affordable price,” Bernard De Wulf, president and founder of DE WULF Products said. “Loolies are not only elegant and fun, they’re also possibly the most comfortable slide of its kind available today.”Loolies are available in coral, yellow, ruby, green, blue, orange, black and white. Shoppers can mix a pair with two contrasting colors, or match a pair of the same color. The sole is made from the same materials used in high-performance athletic shoes. It is soft and comfortable, with arch support and a great grip on the toes for comfort and safety when walking.“All of our products are handcrafted in Brazil by family-owned manufacturers who strive to meet our high quality and sustainability standards,” De Wulf said. “Loolies, are an invitation to dress with individuality, uniqueness and fun. All for a reasonable price.”Loolies are available at www.bedewulf.com . RRP $64.00. Go to https://vimeo.com/344599627 to see every Loolies color combination. Loolies will be on display in the DE WULF booth at Magic in Las Vegas, August 12-14.About DE WULF:Bernard De Wulf, a Frenchman who lived in Brazil for many years and traveled the world, could rarely find shoes that were both stylish and affordable, so he set about designing and curating well-made shoes that blend elegant French design with casual Brazilian sensibility. DE WULF shoes are designed and curated in Los Angeles and handcrafted with ultra-soft leather in Brazil by high-quality manufacturers. DE WULF boots, sandals, driving loafers and Loolies slides are designed for style-conscious girls and women, boys and men. RRP from $67 to $97 RRP. Instagram: @bedewulf.



