Vice President pays homage to General Inocêncio de Almeida

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 18 - Angola's Vice-President Bornito de Sousa this Thursday paid tribute to the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) general, Inocêncio de Almeida, who died on July 13 in Lisbon (Portugal), victim of a disease.,

At the funeral service held at the Army Headquarters (ex-RI 20), the Vice President of the Republic, deposited a wreath and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family .

In the book of condolences, Bornito de Sousa recognized the achievements of General Inocêncio de Almeida and highlighted the work done by the deceased in the Finance Directorate of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

