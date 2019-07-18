President of Republic arrives in Zaire

Mbanza Kongo, ANGOLA, July 18 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is already in Zaire province, where, for two days, he will carry out a program of visits to economic and social infrastructures in the region. ,

Upon arrival at the local airport, President João Lourenço was welcomed by the local governor, Pedro Makita Júlia, heads of ministerial departments, members of the provincial government, traditional authorities and the local population.

Today, the first day of the visit, the Head of State meets with the main members of the Government of the province. In the middle of the afternoon, the Head of State has a meeting with the Provincial Council of Auscultation of the Community.

On Friday, the journey will be completed in Soyo municipality, where the Angolan statesman will visit the Angola LNG factory, for a detailed knowledge of the various stages of production of the liquefied gas until its export.

On the same day, President João Lourenço will be at the Soyo Combined Cycle Center, followed by a meeting with the youth, representing the six municipalities of the province of Zaire.

This activity, the last of the program of the Head of State, will be held in the amphitheater of the Escola Superior Politécnica do Zaire, in Soyo village.

This year, the President of the Republic visited the provinces of Benguela, Malanje, Huíla, Namibe and Cunene.

