Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on visit to Algeria

Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiébilé Dramé will be on a two-day official visit to Algeria as from Tuesday (July 16th).

Dramé will bear a message from Mali’s President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, to Head of State, Abdelkader Bensalah.

Dramé’s visit comes after the visit of Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum to Bamako on 17-18 June, during which he co-chaired with his Malian counterpart the 14th session of the Algeria-Mali Strategic Bilateral Committee (CBS).

As part of his visit, Boukadoum chaired the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Algiers Agreement Monitoring Committee, recalled the source.

Dramé and his Algerian counterpart will seize the opportunity of this visit to pursue bilateral consultations on issues of common interest.



