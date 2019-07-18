Zephyr Real Estate Agents Score Big in America’s Best Ranking

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Tuesday, REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International released the 2019 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. This is their seventh year producing the list, which ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. Zephyr Real Estate scored big with agents who placed on these lists competing with thousand of agents.



Leading the list of over 1,500 Individuals by Closed Volume is Tanya Dzhilbrailova (West Portal office) at No. 76 with $95.2 million. Joining her in the winner’s circle are Vicki Valandra (Pacific Heights) at No. 431 with $38.5 million, Laura Kaufman (Noe Valley), No. 480 with $36.3 million; Chris DeNike (Marin County), No. 642 with $31.2 million; Suhl Chin (Noe Valley), No. 830 with $27.7 million; John Lepage (Noe Valley), No. 1063 with $24.5 million; Kuntala Cheng (Upper Market), No. 1150 with $23.4 million; Ravi Malhotra (Upper Market), No. 1205 with $22.9 million; and Peter Goss (Upper Market) at No. 1250 with $22.4 million.

For Teams by Volume (with a list of 762), SF Properties (Upper Market office) placed at No. 224 with $66.7 million. Also on the list are Gullicksen Group (Pacific Heights), No. 228 with $66.4 million; Team Howe (Noe Valley), No. 305 with $55.9 million; Domain Marin (Marin County), No. 336 with $53.7 million; Amy Clemens, Alec Mironov and Tyler Mende (Noe Valley), No. 343 with $53.2 million; Pat Rock Group (Upper Market), No. 412 with $46.1 million; Joan Loeffler and Jim Beitzel (Upper Market), No. 581 with $36.4 million; Spiro Marin (Marin County), No. 608 with $35.4 million; Team Honda (Upper Market), No. 647 with $33.8 million; and Tanja Beck and Scott Rose (Noe Valley), No. 739 with $31 million.

More than 14,000 real estate professionals from every state are considered. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

“I am so proud of all these high achievers and their proven record of success,” Randall Kostick, CEO and President of Zephyr commented. “They have collectively raised the standard throughout the real estate industry.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

