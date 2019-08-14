Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Warns A Person with Mesothelioma in Minnesota To Avoid Internet Ads That Say 'Claims Centers' And to Call Them for Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst To Discuss Compensation

"If a person in Minnesota with mesothelioma or their family would call us at 800-714-0303 you will receive a five-star service-and our service is free.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is warning a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family to avoid too good to be true Internet 'mesothelioma claims centers, mesothelioma 'calculators' or local car accident lawyers suggesting they also do mesothelioma compensation claims. If a person with mesothelioma wants the best possible financial compensation it is vital-they hire full time mesothelioma lawyers whose practice areas are strictly focused on mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer as the group would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family receive the very best possible financial compensation for this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. If a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family would call us at 800-714-0303-typically we can have attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste call the person back within 20 minutes.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want a person with mesothelioma to receive the best possible financial compensation results and we want to make certain the have the best possible resources. The last thing we want to see happen to a person with mesothelioma or their family feel like they have to-start from scratch. If a person in Minnesota or their family would call us at 800-714-0303 you will receive a five-star service-and our service is free." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases- conditions/cancer/basics/ definition/con-20032378

Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



