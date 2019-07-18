Plastic To Fuel Technology Market To Reach USD 2.33 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Plastic To Fuel Technology Market Size – USD 0.81 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.8%, Plastic To Fuel Technology Industry Trends – High involvement of government to convert plastics into oil.

New York, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increase in non-recyclable plastic wastes and rising concern for environmental pollution is driving the market for plastic to fuel technology.

The global plastic to fuel technology market is forecast to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Plastic to fuel technology is gaining traction in the energy industry with increasing awareness of the market. The high level of plastic consumption across the globe is a cause of concern as the damage to the environment is extreme. The insufficient recycling process is leading researchers to look for alternate disposal method for the mounting plastic wastes.

Approximately less than 5% of the plastics produced every year is recycled. The majority of the plastics are disposed into oceans, posing a threat to marine life. The waste that has already been disposed of in the ocean would take a minimum of 450 years to biodegrade. Adopting plastic to fuel procedure not only curbs the growing level of pollution but also provide significant economic benefits to the region. In the U.S. alone, the plastic to fuel technology plant would create an estimated job of 39,000, thus creating ample opportunity for growth in the market.

The major product of Plastics-to-fuel, when refined properly is diesel. This diesel has a very low content of sulfur. This diesel can fuel boats, generators, machinery, and vehicles. They can reduce the negative impact on the environment due to low sulfur content and simultaneously reducing recycled materials along the way.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pyrolysis dominates the segment of technology by occupying the largest market share of ~45% in the year 2018. In this procedure, plastic waste in the absence of oxygen is heated, and it produces a mixture of oil quite similar to crude oil. The product is further refined into transportation fuels.

Polystyrene is one of the most commonly used plastic. It is found in take-out cups and egg cartons and is also used in packaging material that cushions the goods while shipping. The application of this type of plastic for conversion into fuel is large and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Among the end-fuel generated by plastic, crude oil dominated the market with a share of ~57% in the year 2018. Crude oil has various application among which are the utilization of gasoline to fuel cars, the oil used to heat buildings and diesel fuels, residual fuels used in large ships, power factories, and it is also used to generate electricity.

North America held the largest market share of ~28% in the year 2018. Increasing demand and consumption of plastics in the U.S. and the government’s stringent policies towards energy security are boosting the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 15.1% during the forecast period. Nations such as China, India, and Australia are taking significant steps towards reducing the plastic wastes, and high demand for petroleum will also increase the demand for fuel from plastic.

Key participants include Plastic Energy, Beston Machinery, Agile Process Chemicals, Klean Industries, Global Renewables, Plastic2Oil, MK Aromatics, RES Polyflow, Vadxx Energy, and Green Envirotech Holdings LLC, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global plastic to fuel technology market on the basis of Type, Technology, End-Fuel, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Catalytic Depolymerization

Pyrolysis

Gasification

End-Fuel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Crude Oil

Hydrogen

Sulfur

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America: USA Canada

Asia Pacific: India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Latin America: Brazil

Europe: UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe



