Misonix to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, will be making a company presentation in the Vancouver Room at 11:00 a.m. ET that day. Management will also be available to meet with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings through-out the day.



The Misonix investor presentation is available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.misonix.com . If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at mson@jcir.com .

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com .

Contact:

Joe Dwyer

Chief Financial Officer

Misonix, Inc.

631-927-9113

Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com



