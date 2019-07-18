Recent Research: Global Smart Transportation Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 393.8 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 23.69% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Transportation Industry was valued at USD 58.1 Billion in the year 2017. Global Smart Transportation Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.69% from 2018 to reach USD 393.8 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the highest Industry share in 2016 and Asia Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. Smart Transportation Industry, By Transportation Mode
6.1 Roadways
6.2 Railways
7. Smart Transportation Industry, By Solutions
7.1 Integrated Supervision
7.2 Ticketing Management
7.3 Passenger Information
7.4 Traffic Management
7.5 Parking Management
7.6 Insurance Telematics
8. Smart Transportation Industry, By Services
8.1 Cloud
8.2 Business
8.3 Professional & Consulting
8.4 Development & Integration
8.5 Support & Maintenance
9. Geographical Analysis
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Canada
9.2.3. Mexico
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Germany
9.3.2. France
9.3.3. U.K.
9.3.4. RoE
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. Japan
9.4.3. India
9.4.4. RoAPAC
9.5. RoW
9.5.1. Latin America
9.5.1.1. Brazil
9.5.1.2. Argentina
9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America
9.5.2. Middle East and Africa
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Alstom SA
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Overview
10.1.3 Product Overview
10.1.4 Current Development
10.2 Cubic Corporation
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 IBM Corporation
10.5 Siemens AG
10.6 Cisco System, Inc.
10.7 General Electric Company (GE)
10.8 Kapsch AG
10.9 LG CNS Co., Ltd.
10.10 Tomtom International BV
10.11 WS Atkins PLC
10.12 Thales Group S.A.
10.13 Q-Free ASA
10.14 Indra Sistemas, S.A.
11. Competitive Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
11.3.1. Investments & Expansions
11.3.2. New Product Launches
11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
12. Appendix
12.1. Questionnaire
12.2. Available Customizations
12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)
