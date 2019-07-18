Recent Research: Global Smart Transportation Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 393.8 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 23.69% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Transportation Industry was valued at USD 58.1 Billion in the year 2017. Global Smart Transportation Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.69% from 2018 to reach USD 393.8 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the highest Industry share in 2016 and Asia Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Purchase This Report Just For 3660 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/8452

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Smart Transportation Industry, By Transportation Mode

6.1 Roadways

6.2 Railways

7. Smart Transportation Industry, By Solutions

7.1 Integrated Supervision

7.2 Ticketing Management

7.3 Passenger Information

7.4 Traffic Management

7.5 Parking Management

7.6 Insurance Telematics

8. Smart Transportation Industry, By Services

8.1 Cloud

8.2 Business

8.3 Professional & Consulting

8.4 Development & Integration

8.5 Support & Maintenance

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Brazil

9.5.1.2. Argentina

9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Alstom SA

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product Overview

10.1.4 Current Development

10.2 Cubic Corporation

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 IBM Corporation

10.5 Siemens AG

10.6 Cisco System, Inc.

10.7 General Electric Company (GE)

10.8 Kapsch AG

10.9 LG CNS Co., Ltd.

10.10 Tomtom International BV

10.11 WS Atkins PLC

10.12 Thales Group S.A.

10.13 Q-Free ASA

10.14 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.3.1. Investments & Expansions

11.3.2. New Product Launches

11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customizations

12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/8452

Read Report at https://tinyurl.com/y3dah4xa

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com

www.globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.