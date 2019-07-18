Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) Announces Administrator Seema Verma, of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as a Keynote Speaker at their Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Join Administrator Verma at the BMA Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 on July 22nd at the Washington Court Hotel

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit has announced Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as a keynote speaker. The Administrator is scheduled to speak to attendees at the general session on Monday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m.



CMS and the Administrator are working to transform the healthcare system to empower patients. In the past years CMS has given plans flexibility to offer more choices to beneficiaries and eliminate burdens in the Medicare Advantage Program. The agency has expanded the definition of health-related supplemental benefits in MA and starting in 2020, chronically ill beneficiaries will be offered a broader range of supplemental benefits that are not health related to deliver better health outcomes for patients. During her keynote, Administrator Verma will discuss the Future of Medicare and how we can transform our healthcare system to deliver better value and results for patients through competition and innovation.





“The Administrator’s focus on empowering beneficiaries to make informed choices and her support for innovation in Medicare Advantage have given plans, providers and beneficiaries the tools to improve care for millions of people in Medicare. We look forward to her remarks at the Summit.” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, BMA President and CEO.

About the BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit

The Summit is the only annual conference that brings together plans, providers, community service organizations and government to discuss the efforts underway in Medicare Advantage to improve quality, cost and access in Medicare Advantage, and the implications for policy and practice. Today, more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries are choosing to receive Medicare benefits through Medicare Advantage. 22 million beneficiaries appreciate the affordability, simplicity, quality care, and enhanced benefits available in Medicare Advantage. It is Medicare Advantage that is leading the way to better care, at better cost for beneficiaries and the nation. Learn more at https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit

