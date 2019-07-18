Global GNSS Chip Market Is Estimated to Grow to USD 5.68 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 7.25% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global GNSS Chip Market was valued at USD 3.73 Billion for the year 2017. GNSS Chip Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to reach USD 5.68 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. GNSS Chip Market, By Receiver
6.1. Global Positioning System (GPS)
6.2. Beidou Navigation Satellite System
6.3. Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)
6.4. Galileo
7. GNSS Chip Market, By Product
7.1. Smartphones
7.2. Tablets
7.3. In-Vehicle Systems
7.4. Wearable Devices
8. GNSS Chip Market, By Application
8.1. Navigation
8.2. Surveying
8.3. Mapping
8.4. Weather Forecasting
8.5. Telematics
8.6. Location Based Services
9. GNSS Chip Market, By Industry Sector
9.1. Transport
9.2. Defense
9.3. Automotive
9.4. Agriculture
9.5. Construction
10. Geographical Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. U.K.
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Italy
10.3.5. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. India
10.4.3. Japan
10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5. RoW
10.5.1. Latin America
10.5.1.1. Brazil
10.5.1.2. Argentina
10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America
10.5.2. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Broadcom Corporation
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Overview
11.1.3 Product Overview
11.1.4 Current Development
11.2 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
11.3 Qualcomm Incorporated
11.4 Intel Corporation
11.5 U-Blox Holdings AG
11.6 Stmicroelectronics N.V.
11.7 Telit Communications PLC
11.8 Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
11.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
12. Competitive Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Positioning of Key Players
12.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
12.3.1. Investments & Expansions
12.3.2. New Product Launches
12.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
13. Appendix
13.1. Questionnaire
13.2. Available Customizations
13.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)
