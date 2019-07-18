There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,720 in the last 365 days.

Global GNSS Chip Market Is Estimated to Grow to USD 5.68 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 7.25% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global GNSS Chip Market was valued at USD 3.73 Billion for the year 2017. GNSS Chip Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to reach USD 5.68 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. GNSS Chip Market, By Receiver

6.1. Global Positioning System (GPS)

6.2. Beidou Navigation Satellite System

6.3. Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)

6.4. Galileo

7. GNSS Chip Market, By Product

7.1. Smartphones

7.2. Tablets

7.3. In-Vehicle Systems

7.4. Wearable Devices

8. GNSS Chip Market, By Application

8.1. Navigation

8.2. Surveying

8.3. Mapping

8.4. Weather Forecasting

8.5. Telematics

8.6. Location Based Services

9. GNSS Chip Market, By Industry Sector

9.1. Transport

9.2. Defense

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Agriculture

9.5. Construction

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

       10.2.1. U.S.

       10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

       10.3.1. Germany

       10.3.2. U.K.

       10.3.3. France

       10.3.4. Italy

       10.3.5. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

       10.4.1. China

       10.4.2. India

       10.4.3. Japan

       10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

            10.5. RoW

                  10.5.1. Latin America

                       10.5.1.1. Brazil

                       10.5.1.2. Argentina

                       10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

                  10.5.2. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Broadcom Corporation

    11.1.1 Company Overview

    11.1.2 Financial Overview

    11.1.3 Product Overview

11.1.4 Current Development

11.2 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

11.3 Qualcomm Incorporated

11.4 Intel Corporation

11.5 U-Blox Holdings AG

11.6 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

11.7 Telit Communications PLC

11.8 Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

11.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

12. Competitive Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Positioning of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

        12.3.1. Investments & Expansions

        12.3.2. New Product Launches

        12.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

        12.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customizations

13.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

