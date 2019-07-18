Global Medical Carts Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 4.73 Billion With Healty CAGR of +15% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Carts Industry was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in the year 2019. Global Medical Carts Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to reach USD 4.73 Billion by the year 2025. Expanding reception of the electronic medical records and expanding rates of musculoskeletal injury and technological advancement are a portion of the central point driving the development of the worldwide medical Carts advertise. Be that as it may, expanding value rivalry among producers are ruining the development of this industry.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Medical Carts Industry, By Product

6.1. Mobile Computing Carts

6.2. Medication Carts

6.3. Medical Storage Columns

6.4. Wall-Mounted Workstations

7. Medical Carts Industry, By End User

7.1. Hospitals and clinics

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3. Others (If Any)

8. Medical Carts Industry, By Type

8.1. Computer Medical Cart

8.2. Emergency Cart

8.3. Anesthesia Cart

8.4. Procedure Cart

9. Medical Carts Industry, By Material Type

9.1. Metal Type

9.2. Plastic Type

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. RoE

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. RoAPAC

10.5. RoW

10.5.1. Latin America

10.5.1.1. Brazil

10.5.1.2. Argentina

10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa

11. Company Profiles

11.1 InterMetro Industries Corp.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Overview

11.1.4 Current Development

11.2. AFC Industries

11.3. The Bergmann Group

11.4. Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies Pte Ltd.

11.5. Harloff Company

11.6. Armstrong Medical

11.7. Capsa Solutions LLC.

11.8. Omnicell Inc.

11.9. Medline Industries Inc.

11.10. ITD GmbH

11.11. Midmark Corporation

11.12. Jegna

11.13. Herman Miller Inc.

11.14. Zhangjiagang Bestran Technology Co. Ltd.

11.15. Merino International

11.16. BiHealthcare

11.17. Tianjin Xuhua Medical Equipment Factory

11.18. Medical Master

11.19. Hua Shuo Plastic Co. Ltd.

11.20. Joson-Care Enterprise Co. Ltd.

11.21. Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

12. Competitive Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customizations

13.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

