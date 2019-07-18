Global Medical Carts Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 4.73 Billion With Healty CAGR of +15% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Carts Industry was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in the year 2019. Global Medical Carts Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to reach USD 4.73 Billion by the year 2025. Expanding reception of the electronic medical records and expanding rates of musculoskeletal injury and technological advancement are a portion of the central point driving the development of the worldwide medical Carts advertise. Be that as it may, expanding value rivalry among producers are ruining the development of this industry.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. Medical Carts Industry, By Product
6.1. Mobile Computing Carts
6.2. Medication Carts
6.3. Medical Storage Columns
6.4. Wall-Mounted Workstations
7. Medical Carts Industry, By End User
7.1. Hospitals and clinics
7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.3. Others (If Any)
8. Medical Carts Industry, By Type
8.1. Computer Medical Cart
8.2. Emergency Cart
8.3. Anesthesia Cart
8.4. Procedure Cart
9. Medical Carts Industry, By Material Type
9.1. Metal Type
9.2. Plastic Type
10. Geographical Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.2.3. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. France
10.3.3. U.K.
10.3.4. RoE
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. RoAPAC
10.5. RoW
10.5.1. Latin America
10.5.1.1. Brazil
10.5.1.2. Argentina
10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America
10.5.2. Middle East and Africa
11. Company Profiles
11.1 InterMetro Industries Corp.
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Overview
11.1.3 Product Overview
11.1.4 Current Development
11.2. AFC Industries
11.3. The Bergmann Group
11.4. Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies Pte Ltd.
11.5. Harloff Company
11.6. Armstrong Medical
11.7. Capsa Solutions LLC.
11.8. Omnicell Inc.
11.9. Medline Industries Inc.
11.10. ITD GmbH
11.11. Midmark Corporation
11.12. Jegna
11.13. Herman Miller Inc.
11.14. Zhangjiagang Bestran Technology Co. Ltd.
11.15. Merino International
11.16. BiHealthcare
11.17. Tianjin Xuhua Medical Equipment Factory
11.18. Medical Master
11.19. Hua Shuo Plastic Co. Ltd.
11.20. Joson-Care Enterprise Co. Ltd.
11.21. Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
12. Competitive Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players
12.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
13. Appendix
13.1. Questionnaire
13.2. Available Customizations
13.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)
