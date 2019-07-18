Latest Research on Global Smart Pole Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 15.74 Billion With Healthy CAGR of +17% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Pole Industry was valued at USD 6.03 Billion in the year 2017. Global Smart Pole Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.34% from 2017 to reach USD 15.74 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Smart Pole Industry, By Installation Type

6.1. New Installation

6.2. Retrofit Installation

7. Smart Pole Industry, By Offering

7.1. Component

7.1.1 Ballast

7.1.2 Pole Bracket and Pole Body

7.1.3 Lamp Controller

7.1.4 Lighting Lamp

7.1.5 Communication Device

7.1.6 Others

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Installation

7.2.2 Maintenance

7.3 Software

8. Smart Pole Industry, By Application

8.1. Public Places

8.2. Railways and Harbors

8.3. Roadways & Highways

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Brazil

9.5.1.2. Argentina

9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa

10. Company Profiles

10.1. General Electric Company

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product Overview

10.1.4 Current Development

10.2. Syska LED Lights Private Limited

10.3. Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

10.4. Acuity Brands, Inc.

10.5. Cree, Inc.

10.6. Eaton Corporation PLC

10.7. Zumtobel Group AG

10.8. Ericsson Inc.

10.9. Hubbell Incorporated

10.10. Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

10.11. Goldspar Australia Private Limited

10.12. Mobile Pro Systems

10.13. Shanghai Sansi Technology Co., Ltd.

10.14. Neptun Light, Inc.

10.15. Virtual Extension Ltd.

10.16. Telensa Limited

10.17. Sunna Design, SA

10.18. Streetscape International LLC

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.3.1. Investments & Expansions

11.3.2. New Product Launches

11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customizations

12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

