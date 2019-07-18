Saputo Inc.: 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the Sheraton Laval (2440, Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, Québec).

The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector;

Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2020 first quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate in the conference: 1-800-381-7839

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10036 .

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21927263).



To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com , in the “Investors” section, under “Newsroom”.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53311270-90df-4e00-bef8-f48adbf8fbf4



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.