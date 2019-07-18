Latest Research on Global dPCR and qPCR Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 6.85 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 9.2% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dPCR and qPCR Industry was valued at USD 3.8 Billion for the year 2018. dPCR and qPCR Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to reach USD 6.85 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the major Industry share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. It is observed that the developing countries from an emerging Asia Pacific Industry are anticipated to grow at a strongly in the next 5 years.



Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. DPCR and qPCR Industry, By Technology

6.1. Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

6.2. Digital PCR (dPCR)

7. DPCR and qPCR Industry, By Products and Services

7.1. qPCR Products and Services

7.2. dPCR Products and Services

8. DPCR and qPCR Industry, By Application

8.1. qPCR Applications

8.1.1 Clinical Applications

8.1.2 Research Applications

8.1.3 Forensic Applications

9. qPCR and Digital PCR Industry, By End User

9.1. Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

9.2. Digital PCR (dPCR)

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. RoE

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. RoAPAC

10.5. RoW

10.5.1. Latin America

10.5.1.1. Brazil

10.5.1.2. Argentina

10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product Overview

10.1.4 Current Development

10.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.3 BioMerieux S.A.

10.4 Fluidigm Corporation

10.5 Takara Bio Inc.

10.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.7 Affymetrix Inc.

10.8 Qiagen N.V.

10.9 Takara Bio Inc.

10.10 RainDance Technologies Inc.

10.11 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.12 Danaher Corporation

10.13 Abbott Laboratories

10.14 Merck KGaA

10.15 Becton

10.16 Dickinson Company

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.3.1. Investments & Expansions

11.3.2. New Product Launches

11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customizations

12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

