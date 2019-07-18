Latest Research on Global dPCR and qPCR Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 6.85 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 9.2% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dPCR and qPCR Industry was valued at USD 3.8 Billion for the year 2018. dPCR and qPCR Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to reach USD 6.85 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the major Industry share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. It is observed that the developing countries from an emerging Asia Pacific Industry are anticipated to grow at a strongly in the next 5 years.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. DPCR and qPCR Industry, By Technology
6.1. Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
6.2. Digital PCR (dPCR)
7. DPCR and qPCR Industry, By Products and Services
7.1. qPCR Products and Services
7.2. dPCR Products and Services
8. DPCR and qPCR Industry, By Application
8.1. qPCR Applications
8.1.1 Clinical Applications
8.1.2 Research Applications
8.1.3 Forensic Applications
9. qPCR and Digital PCR Industry, By End User
9.1. Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
9.2. Digital PCR (dPCR)
10. Geographical Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.2.3. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. France
10.3.3. U.K.
10.3.4. RoE
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. RoAPAC
10.5. RoW
10.5.1. Latin America
10.5.1.1. Brazil
10.5.1.2. Argentina
10.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America
10.5.2. Middle East and Africa
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Overview
10.1.3 Product Overview
10.1.4 Current Development
10.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
10.3 BioMerieux S.A.
10.4 Fluidigm Corporation
10.5 Takara Bio Inc.
10.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
10.7 Affymetrix Inc.
10.8 Qiagen N.V.
10.9 Takara Bio Inc.
10.10 RainDance Technologies Inc.
10.11 Agilent Technologies Inc.
10.12 Danaher Corporation
10.13 Abbott Laboratories
10.14 Merck KGaA
10.15 Becton
10.16 Dickinson Company
11. Competitive Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
11.3.1. Investments & Expansions
11.3.2. New Product Launches
11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
12. Appendix
12.1. Questionnaire
12.2. Available Customizations
12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)
