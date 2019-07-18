Recent Research: Global Cladding Systems Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 790.35 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 5.5% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cladding Systems Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to reach USD 790.35 Billion by the year 2025. The interest for the cladding Systems Industry can be credited to the high development of the development business over the globe. Factors, for example, expanding private and non-private development and framework exercises, its high toughness, and capacity to upgrade the stylish appearance of the structures drive the interest for cladding Systems.



Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 6. Global Cladding Systems Industry, By Product

6.1. Brick & stone

6.2. Wood

6.3. Stucco & EIFS

6.4. Metal

6.5. Vinyl

6.6. Fiber cement

6.7. Others (concrete and weatherboard)

Chapter 7. Global Cladding Systems Industry, By Application

7.1. Residential

7.2. Non-Residential

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Others (educational institutes, stadiums, and airport)

8. Geographical Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.1.1. Brazil

8.5.1.2. Argentina

8.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Industry Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Industry Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Tata Steel Limited

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Tata Steel Limited (India)

9.3.3. Arconic (US)

9.3.4. Etex Group (Belgium)

9.3.5. Westlake Chemical (US)

9.3.6. Alcoa Inc. (the U.S.)

9.3.7. Compagnie DE Saint Gobain SA (France)

9.3.8. James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

9.3.9. Nichiha Corporation (Japan)

9.3.10. CSR Limited (Australia)

9.3.11. CSR Limited.

9.3.12. Axiall Corporation (the U.S.)

9.3.13. Boral Limited (Australia)

9.3.14. Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark)

10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

10.3.1. Investments & Expansions

10.3.2. New Product Launches

10.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customizations

11.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

