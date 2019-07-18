Global Robotic Vacuums Market Projected to be US$7150.60 Mn by 2024 as Clean Air Gains Importance

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research analysts have recently released its new report that includes a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report, titled “Global Robotic Vacuums Market Research Report 2019,” covers the competitive landscape and growth prospects of the market during the forecast period. This report also includes key discussions of the leading manufacturers that are operating in this market.



The analysts predict that the global robotic vacuums market is likely to grow at US$7150.60 Mn by 2024 from US$2852.52 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to register CAGR of 17.53% over the forecast period.

Global Robotic Vacuums Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rise of respiratory issues that are indicated by irritation to the eyes, throat, and nose are being attributed to allergens, pollution, and dust. This has encouraged the sale of robotic vacuums that are known to operate with exceptional proficiency. Manufacturers are also focused on introducing vacuum cleaners to make a healthy and clean environment and also provide appropriate solutions to purify the air. Residential vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners are mainly designed to provide fresh air as they are equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, which absorb minute particles.

Moreover, the analysts have identified that the inclusion of air filters in the robotic vacuum cleaners to be one of the key factors shows a positive impact on the growth of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market in the coming years.

Global Robotic Vacuums Market: Segment Analysis

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented into product type and applications. The application segment includes commercial, household, and others. The product type segment includes above 500 USD, below 150 USD, 300 USD to 500 USD, and 150 USD to 300 USD.

Global Robotic Vacuums Market: Geographical Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing need for large-scale replacement of old products with advanced and high performing robotic vacuum cleaners. Europe robotic vacuum cleaner market is likely to expand the due to increasing property purchases. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is also estimated to grab a remarkable share in the robotic vacuum cleaner market as emerging economies such as China and India are being characterized by changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes of the consumers.

Global Robotic Vacuums Market: Top Players

Fmart, iRobot, Infinuvo (Metapo), Ecovacs, Vorwerk, Xiaomi, LG, Shark, Miele, Neato Robotics, Dyson, Cecotec, iLife, Yujin Robot, Samsung, Matsutek, and Proscenic are the key players operating in the global robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Global Robotic Vacuums Market: Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, ECOVAS Robotics has announced its new artificial intelligence (AI) powered floor cleaning robot named DEEBOT OZMO 960 and a smart autonomous air-purifying robot named- ATMOBOT, at CES in Las Vegas. Key product development strategies are mainly adopted by companies to attain higher revenues.

