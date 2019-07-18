The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MBNKF, AOS, TUSK and RMED

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 to May 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

During the class period, Metro Bank PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the PRA and FCA; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to May 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Throughout the class period, A. O. Smith Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) A.O. Smith had undisclosed business connections and entanglements with UTP through which it funneled up to 75% of its China product sales; (b) A.O. Smith had used UTP to engage in channel stuffing by artificially inflating inventories purportedly sold through distributors that were not based on consumer demand, thereby approximately doubling the normal level of inventory at such distributors; (c) A.O. Smith had used its UTP relationship to artificially inflate the sales figures it reported to investors by as much as 8% and to conceal worsening sales trends that the Company was experiencing in China; (d) A.O. Smith’s sales growth had been primarily in lower margin products as its higher priced products were being undercut by competition in “second-tier” Chinese cities, causing the Company to experience significant margin pressures; (e) A.O. Smith had increased its cash reserves in China to over $530 million in furtherance of its channel stuffing and sales manipulation scheme, encumbering the Company’s ability to repatriate the cash or use it for capital expenditures; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, A.O. Smith’s business, operations, and prospects were significantly worse than publicly represented and the Company was poised for sales and earnings declines in China, its most important international market.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production;(6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

