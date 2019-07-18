Cleartronic, Inc.’s Subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. Deploys ReadyOp™ with the New Mexico Department of Health

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyOp Communications, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI: OTCPINK) announces the use of ReadyOp by the State of New Mexico Department of Health. The Department now uses ReadyOp for patient tracking, notifications and many of ReadyOp’s other features.



“We are very pleased to welcome the New Mexico Department of Health as a ReadyOp client. This is the seventh state Department of Health that has made the decision to use ReadyOp and the list continues to grow. ReadyOp’s multiple capabilities provide an excellent array of tools and services that fit the day-to-day operations of state agencies as well as during incident response and emergencies. Adding the patient tracking and family reunification features earlier this year has made ReadyOp an even greater asset for their operations,” said Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic.

ReadyOp provides a single, secure location for organizations to consolidate incident and emergency plans, rosters, tasks, roles, groups and more. Each agency through its secure website, plans personnel and roles, emergency operations, callout teams and other groups that may be needed. ReadyOp enables users to communicate and interact quickly and efficiently with each other using voice, text, emails and two-way radios regardless of their location.

ReadyOp is used by many local, state and federal agencies, hospitals, schools and universities and corporations for daily operations, incident and emergency response planning, regional fusion and coordination, continuity of operations (COOP) planning, and for event planning and operations, ReadyOp is the only program that provides planning, operations, and communications, including two-way radio communications, in a single platform.

ReadyOp’s radio interoperability provides clients with true two-way communications within and between radio talk groups regardless of location, radio type, and frequency. Regardless of their location and through an encrypted internet connection, authorized users can extend radio communications to radios, laptops, and smartphones worldwide.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc., a diversified holding Company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies, business enterprises, and the general public. In addition to its ongoing research and development projects, Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc.- www.cleartronic.com , www.voiceinterop.com and www.readyop.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact and Inquiries for Investor Relations:

Larry Reid

561-939-3300 Ext 143



