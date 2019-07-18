Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces New Officers and Members of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (“GTV”) is pleased to announce the newest members of its Board of Directors and Company Officers. The company has appointed two (2) new officers and members to the Company’s Board of Directors, in addition to Steffan Dalsgaard. Edmund Schiavoni will become Senior Vice President and will take a seat on the Board of Directors. Stuart Seim will also become the company’s Chief Development Officer and will be joining the Board of Directors.

Regarding the share reduction mentioned in the press release announced on July 15th, 2019, there will not be any reverse split. Currently, the company has 121,442,500 shares outstanding and the company will be canceling 100,000,000 of these shares from the outstanding share count which will leave the total outstanding share count at 21,442,500 shares after the share cancellation takes place. The authorized share count is currently at 2,500,000,000 and the company will be cancelling 2 billion of these shares which will leave the total authorized share count at 500,000,000 after this cancellation takes place. The company has also opened up a corporate Twitter account for short updates. Please follow the company’s user name “@GTV_Inc” on Twitter to find short updates on the company.

Edmund Schiavoni started his career as a production manager for all bottled products of the Colgate Palmolive Company. He then shifted career paths to work in the aerospace industry for The Grumman Corporation and ultimately becoming a controller for the A6 fighter plane which was utilized in many global engagements. Mr. Schiavoni has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and also an M.B.A. from New York University. Mr. Schiavoni has been involved in financial transactions for decades and his overall guidance is highly valued on all corporate transactions.

Mr. Schiavoni stated, “Nothing succeeds in this world like innovative ideas, combined with hard work and the management of this company succeeds in these categories like few others. This is indicative of what Golden Triangle Enterprises stands for and I am very pleased to be on board with such talented people.”

About Golden Triangle Enterprises, Inc.

Golden Triangle Enterprises, Inc. (“GTI”) is a revolutionary consulting company aiming to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with businesses in the Entertainment, Health & Wellness and Technology sectors. With an array of proven knowledge and combined operational and executive experience, Golden Triangle Enterprises is set to become a leading innovator driven by passion and commitment in the marketplace. Comprised of a team of experts, the Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to channel products and services directly to the end user while providing a secure and effective avenue to streamline business across the country.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

