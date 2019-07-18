StarBlue Announces Its Assessment from AOTMP® Research On Its UCaaS Solutions

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarBlue (Star2Star Communications and Blueface) today released its AOTMP® Research Vendor Visibility Profile, which offers independent, third-party insight into, and analysis of, StarBlue’s unified communications (UC) capabilities for a range of organization sizes.

AOTMP Research found that StarBlue stands out in its attention to the communication and collaboration requirements of multi-national, large/strategic, enterprise and SMB users. One of AOTMP Research’s key findings ties to StarBlue’s focus on helping end users to make the most of their existing line-of-business applications while future-proofing their UC technology as much as possible.

“AOTMP Research is proud to present StarBlue to firms looking for flexible and holistic UC platforms that will serve their needs for years to come,” said Kelly Teal, senior research analyst at AOTMP Research. “StarBlue is intent on solving business problems through its technology and AOTMP Research applauds this ethos.”

Importantly, StarBlue distributes its solutions through channel partners, so organizations will find the vendor through those entities. Each partner works closely with StarBlue to offer thorough consultation, implementation and support services.

“At StarBlue, we pride ourselves on being the friendliest company in the channel to do business with," said Michelle Accardi, President & Chief Revenue Officer at StarBlue. "We are constantly striving to provide our customers with the best and most reliable communications solution in the industry, and we are continuing to add new products and services to our already robust Full Spectrum portfolio of solutions.”

StarBlue, the merged companies of Star2Star Communications and Blueface, empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. StarBlue unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

StarBlue’s award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, the StarCloud+ architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, StarBlue has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. StarBlue was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

AOTMP® is a worldwide leader in telecom, mobility, and IT management best practices and research. For over two decades, it has been on the forefront of telecommunications, mobility, and information technology management with its comprehensive suite of solutions including: AOTMP® University, AOTMP® Research, the AOTMP® Industry Council, AOTMP® Performance Scoring & Analytics, and its baseline and validation services. With its proprietary and patented Efficiency First® Framework, it applies best practices to telecom, mobility, and information technology environments. Powered by years of analytics and data, AOTMP® continues to make strides as an authority in the industry.

