Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WEST BEND, Wis., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share, and $5.0 million, or $1.56 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.38 per common share, and $2.8 million, or $0.81 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure .

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, changes in regulatory requirements and applicable tax provisions and obligations impacting the Company, adverse changes in financial industry, securities, credit and local real estate markets and changes in the concentration levels for the Bank's loan portfolio. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact:

Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-334-5563

At or For the Three Months Ended: June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 845,986 $ 823,212 $ 840,264 $ 816,297 $ 807,910 Loans receivable, net 656,598 666,931 679,403 651,704 638,608 Allowance for loan losses 6,787 6,784 6,482 6,092 5,845 Securities available for sale 97,598 99,939 104,087 106,144 107,748 Total liabilities 765,947 746,052 765,246 739,194 730,684 Deposits 722,480 702,284 691,705 676,553 671,188 Stockholders' equity 80,039 77,160 77,827 77,103 77,226 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.71 % 0.03 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.87 % 0.03 % Total classified assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.83 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 976.59 % 3,627.81 % 3,430.16 % 105.98 % 2,901.97 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized — % — % 0.04 % — % 0.04 % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.46 % 9.33 % 9.27 % 9.89 % 9.50 % Equity to total assets at end of period 9.46 % 9.37 % 9.23 % 9.45 % 9.56 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.64 % 12.81 % 12.30 % 12.47 % 12.40 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.66 % 11.81 % 11.40 % 11.57 % 11.53 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.68 % 9.61 % 9.57 % 9.58 % 9.50 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.66 % 11.81 % 11.40 % 11.57 % 11.53 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 8,082 $ 7,395 $ 24,270 $ 21,401 Interest expense 1,715 1,298 4,972 3,473 Net interest income 6,367 6,097 19,298 17,928 Provision for loan losses — 150 750 200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,367 5,947 18,548 17,728 Service fees on deposit accounts 991 980 2,970 2,799 Other non-interest income 755 369 1,508 1,426 Total non-interest income 1,746 1,349 4,478 4,225 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,179 3,005 9,333 8,914 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 632 521 1,616 1,652 Data processing 780 801 2,288 2,635 Other non-interest expense 1,018 1,074 2,894 3,438 Total non-interest expense 5,609 5,401 16,131 16,639 Income before income tax expense 2,504 1,895 6,895 5,314 Income tax expense 693 575 1,887 2,505 Net income $ 1,811 $ 1,320 $ 5,008 $ 2,809 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.38 $ 1.56 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.37 $ 1.51 $ 0.79





For the Three Months Ended: June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 8,082 $ 8,087 $ 8,100 $ 7,640 $ 7,395 Interest expense 1,715 1,693 1,564 1,419 1,298 Net interest income 6,367 6,394 6,536 6,221 6,097 Provision for loan losses — 300 450 200 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,367 6,094 6,086 6,021 5,947 Service fees on deposit accounts 991 904 1,075 1,063 980 Other non-interest income 755 339 415 380 369 Total non-interest income 1,746 1,243 1,490 1,443 1,349 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,179 3,084 3,070 3,160 3,005 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 632 523 460 479 521 Data processing 780 770 737 771 801 Other non-interest expense 1,018 950 927 1,048 1,074 Total non-interest expense 5,609 5,327 5,194 5,458 5,401 Income before income tax expense 2,504 2,010 2,382 2,006 1,895 Income tax expense 693 540 655 610 575 Net income $ 1,811 $ 1,470 $ 1,727 $ 1,396 $ 1,320 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 $ 0.37





At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Nine Months Ended: June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Selected Financial Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.65 % 0.80 % 0.47 % Return on average equity 9.18 % 6.80 % 8.59 % 4.77 % Interest rate spread 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.21 % 3.14 % Net interest margin 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.26 % 3.17 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.69 % 2.64 % 2.58 % 2.76 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.67 % 105.09 % 105.83 % 105.14 % Per Share and Stock Market Data: Net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.38 $ 1.56 $ 0.81 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,138,742 3,437,517 3,220,228 3,484,598 Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 25.47 $ 22.44 $ 25.47 $ 22.44 Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 23.95 $ 20.94 $ 23.95 $ 20.94 Closing market price $ 25.10 $ 22.33 $ 25.10 $ 22.33 Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 98.55 % 99.51 % 98.55 % 99.51 % Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 104.80 % 106.64 % 104.80 % 106.64 %



