Growth in Food and Beverage Sector to Fuel Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Demand - TMR

According to a recent report by TMR, the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market is expected to flourish at a steady CAGR of 6.1% within the forecast period. By the end of 2027, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$1,683.8 mn.

Growth in Food and Beverage Sector to Fuel Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Demand

Changes in temperature cause unfavorable consequences for chemical and physical properties of liquids. In the food and beverage sector, edibility of liquids is backed by utilizing density and viscosity meters. Liquids should be flawlessly viscous and thick for them to be consumable. At the point when the temperature builds, the atomic force between particles rises, due to increase in their kinetic energy. The power of cohesion reduces with the rise in temperature as atoms move far from each other. This resultantly influences viscosity of the liquid.

In the petroleum sector, under various environmental conditions, density and viscosity of oil are significant parameters to be checked. In case, the oil offers lesser lubrication, it might lead to heat generation, wear and tear, and mechanical friction. So as to avoid such issues, viscometers and densitometers are progressively utilized in the petroleum sector. Hence, unfavorable and changing basic environmental conditions all across is a significant factor boosting the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market.

Based on application, the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market is categorized into food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and water and wastewater industry. As analyzed by the researchers in TMR, out of these, the petrochemical and chemical industry is likely to hold the highest scope of growth in the global market. Rising automation in various industry verticals is fueling popularity of the global density and viscosity measurement products market.

Europe to Lead due to Emergence of Several Chemical Industries in Region

Geographically, in 2018, the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market was dominated by Europe region, accounting highest share. The region pegged the emergence of various chemical industries, propelling the growth in the regional market for industrial density and viscosity measurement products. Since past ten decades, Europe has been a biggest exporter and manufacturer of chemicals. Having said that, Asia Pacific has challenged its position in the recent past.

Based on the recent chemicals trends report released by European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), the production in several chemicals sub-sectors has increased, with consumer chemicals and paints & coatings sub-sectors accounting for 6% of the overall growth rate. Demand regarding specialty chemicals has surged by 2.7% year-by-year.

The industrial density and viscosity measurement products market is expected to be quite fragmented, owing to several companies that offer different products for example, DVP, DVM, DMA SRV micro-motion density meter, and density meter. The companies are also working consistently on improving its product portfolio by investing in its research and development activities. Another strategies taken up by the market players are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Key players leading the global industrial density and viscosity measurement products market are Emerson Electric Co., Anton Paar GmbH, Brookfield (Ametek), Yokogawa Electric Co., A&D Company, Mettler Toledo, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. Kg, Toshiba Corporation, TOKI SANGYO CO., LTD, and Hydramotion Ltd.

Global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market, by Type

Density Meter

Viscosity Meter





Global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market, by Application

Petroleum

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others

