Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.8 Million, Increases Dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the "Corporation"), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and $14.7 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Reform"), due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program (the “Incentive Program”), and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and $17.0 million, or $0.83 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

"We continue to execute on our strategy as reflected in our second quarter results,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “Despite the challenges of a flat yield curve and an increasingly competitive market for loans and deposits, we continue to produce solid results in both the Bank and Wealth businesses without compromising on the execution of longer term vision as demonstrated by our ongoing investments in talent and technology.”

Mr. Leto then continued, “I am also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of 4%, making this the ninth consecutive year the Corporation has raised its dividend.”

The Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable September 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2019

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.8 million, compared to net income of $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $1.0 million over the linked quarter. The provision for loan and lease losses (the “Provision”) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income increased $968 thousand, total noninterest expense decreased $4.5 million, and income tax expense increased $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.6 million over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the linked quarter. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $120.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter, decreasing $55 thousand. Average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $46.5 million over the linked quarter and experienced a 13 basis point decrease in tax-equivalent yield.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter, increasing $25 thousand. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $15.0 million over the linked quarter and experienced a 7 basis point tax-equivalent yield decrease.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $586 thousand over the linked quarter. Average short-term borrowings decreased $89.1 million coupled with a 34 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.





Noninterest income of $20.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $968 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Contributing to the increase were increases of $1.1 million, $433 thousand, and $205 thousand in fees for wealth management services, net gain on sale of loans, and other operating income, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $730 thousand in capital markets revenue.





Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $4.5 million as compared to $39.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to decreases of $3.9 million and $849 thousand in salaries and wages and employee benefits, respectively, largely driven by the $4.5 million one-time expense from the Incentive Program recorded in the first quarter of 2019.





The Provision decreased $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.6 million, as compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, net loan and lease charge-offs of $1.1 million represented a $1.5 million, or 58.3%, decrease from the first quarter of 2019. Contributing to net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 was $554 thousand in charge-offs recorded in conjunction with the sale of a group of nonperforming loans. The decrease in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was primarily related to the partial charge-off of a single commercial credit recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The effect of the decrease in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was partially offset by increases in certain qualitative factors used in the allowance for loan and lease losses (the "Allowance") calculation.





The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 21.18% as compared to 20.57% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily related to a $97 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $14.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the same period in 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $705 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. The Provision for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Total noninterest income increased $146 thousand, total noninterest expense decreased $648 thousand, and income tax expense increased $516 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with Tax Reform, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with the Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $17.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $705 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.7 million, a decrease of $687 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.3 million as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $35.4 million, an increase of $244 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $3.9 million and $507 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest earned on available for sale investment securities, respectively, as well as decreases of $628 thousand and $230 thousand in interest paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively. These increases to tax-equivalent net interest income were partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in interest paid on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases increased $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average loans and leases for the second quarter of 2019 increased $170.9 million from the same period in 2018 and experienced an 11 basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities increased $507 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $35.3 million as compared to the same period in 2018 and experienced a 22 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $628 thousand and $221 thousand, respectively as compared to the same period in 2018. Average short-term borrowings and average long-term FHLB advances decreased $136.8 million and $49.6 million, respectively, offset by a 17 and 13 basis point increase in the rate paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $5.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 67 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $305.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits.





Noninterest income of $20.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $146 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Increases of $852 thousand and $224 thousand in fees for wealth management services and net gain on sale of loans, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $616 thousand and $205 thousand of capital markets revenue and insurance commissions, respectively.





Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $648 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $3.1 million and $448 thousand in due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses and other operating expenses, respectively. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases of $798 thousand, $499 thousand, $440 thousand, and $428 thousand in salaries and wages, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, employee benefits, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively.





The Provision decreased $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.6 million, as compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in Provision was related to the smaller volume of loan and lease growth during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Net loan and lease growth during the second quarter of 2019 totaled $11.2 million, as compared to $83.7 million for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs of loans and leases decreased by $340 thousand for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.





The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 21.18% as compared to 20.21% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to a $94 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation as well as the re-measurement of deferred tax items related to Tax Reform.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $4.74 billion, an increase of $84.1 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $107.5 million increase in portfolio loans and leases, a $61.3 million increase in other assets, and $43.1 million of operating lease right-of-use assets as of June 30, 2019 included on the balance sheet as a result of a recently adopted accounting pronouncement. The $61.3 million increase in other assets was primarily due to a $31.7 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in available for sale investment securities of $149.3 million.





Available for sale investment securities as of June 30, 2019 totaled $588.1 million, a decrease of $149.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily related to the maturing of $200.0 million short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by a $59.1 million increase in mortgage-backed securities.





Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.53 billion as of June 30, 2019 increased by $107.5 million from December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.1%. Increases of $98.4 million, $18.3 million, $11.7 million, $8.6 million and $2.5 million in commercial mortgages, leases, residential mortgages, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, respectively, were offset by decreases of $28.5 million and $3.5 million in construction loans and home equity loans and lines, respectively.





The Allowance as of June 30, 2019 was $21.2 million, or 0.60% of portfolio loans and leases, as compared to $19.4 million, or 0.57% of portfolio loans and leases as of December 31, 2018. In addition to the ratio of Allowance to portfolio loans and leases, management also calculates two non-GAAP measures: the Allowance for originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, which was 0.68% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018, and the Allowance plus the remaining loan mark as a percentage of gross loans, which was 1.00% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.08% as of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.





Deposits of $3.63 billion as of June 30, 2019 increased $33.3 million from December 31, 2018. Increases of $104.0 million, $80.4 million, $45.0 million, $39.3 million, and $16.7 million in money market accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale non-maturity deposits, noninterest bearing deposits, and savings accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $212.1 million and $40.0 million in in wholesale time deposits and retail time deposits, respectively.





Borrowings of $376.1 million as of June 30, 2019, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $51.8 million from December 31, 2018, primarily due to a $44.5 million decrease in short-term borrowings.





Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage totaled $14.82 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.39 billion from December 31, 2018.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of June 30, 2019, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Frank Leto, President, CEO 610-581-4730 Mike Harrington, CFO 610-526-2466

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Summary Financial Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 49,643 $ 29,449 $ 34,357 $ 35,233 $ 39,924 Investment securities 606,844 578,629 753,628 545,320 547,088 Loans held for sale 6,333 2,884 1,749 4,111 4,204 Portfolio loans and leases 3,534,665 3,523,514 3,427,154 3,381,475 3,389,501 Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") (21,182 ) (20,616 ) (19,426 ) (18,684 ) (19,398 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 205,050 206,006 207,467 208,165 208,139 Total assets 4,736,565 4,631,993 4,652,485 4,388,442 4,394,203 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 2,522,863 2,466,529 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 940,911 882,310 901,619 834,363 892,386 Short-term borrowings 207,828 124,214 252,367 226,498 227,059 Long-term FHLB advances 47,941 55,407 55,374 72,841 87,808 Subordinated notes 98,616 98,571 98,526 98,482 98,491 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,665 21,622 21,580 21,538 21,497 Total liabilities 4,146,410 4,056,886 4,087,781 3,837,017 3,851,700 Total shareholders' equity 590,155 575,107 564,704 551,425 542,503 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 37,843 32,742 38,957 37,467 37,215 35,306 37,627 Investment securities 587,518 569,915 554,265 546,998 549,249 578,765 542,398 Loans held for sale 3,353 1,214 2,005 4,932 4,413 2,289 3,635 Portfolio loans and leases 3,520,866 3,476,525 3,397,479 3,374,767 3,348,926 3,498,818 3,318,812 Total interest-earning assets 4,149,580 4,080,396 3,992,706 3,964,164 3,939,803 4,115,178 3,902,472 Goodwill and intangible assets 205,593 206,716 207,893 207,880 208,039 206,152 206,790 Total assets 4,651,625 4,545,129 4,413,000 4,376,148 4,344,541 4,598,672 4,295,637 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,794,854 2,674,194 2,602,412 2,493,213 2,489,296 2,734,857 2,464,618 Short-term borrowings 68,529 157,652 128,429 208,201 205,323 112,844 189,019 Long-term FHLB advances 52,397 55,385 67,363 81,460 102,023 53,883 112,911 Subordinated notes 98,587 98,542 98,497 98,457 98,463 98,564 98,447 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,637 21,595 21,553 21,511 21,470 21,616 21,450 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,036,004 3,007,368 2,918,254 2,902,842 2,916,575 3,021,764 2,886,445 Total liabilities 4,070,160 3,973,043 3,856,694 3,828,241 3,810,640 4,021,870 3,769,498 Total shareholders' equity 581,465 572,086 556,306 547,907 533,901 576,802 526,139

As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Income Statement Net interest income $ 36,611 $ 37,647 $ 37,987 $ 36,729 $ 37,316 $ 74,258 $ 74,755 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,627 3,736 2,362 664 3,137 5,363 4,167 Noninterest income 20,221 19,253 18,097 18,274 20,075 39,474 39,611 Noninterest expense 35,188 39,724 34,845 33,592 35,836 74,912 71,866 Income tax expense 4,239 2,764 1,746 4,066 3,723 7,003 8,353 Net income 15,778 10,676 17,131 16,681 14,695 26,454 29,980 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) 7 (8 ) 6 Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 15,785 10,677 17,136 16,682 14,688 26,462 29,974 Basic earnings per share 0.78 0.53 0.85 0.82 0.73 1.31 1.48 Diluted earnings per share 0.78 0.53 0.84 0.82 0.72 1.31 1.47 Net income (core) (1) 15,785 14,230 17,167 17,140 17,031 30,015 36,313 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.78 0.71 0.85 0.85 0.84 1.49 1.80 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.78 0.70 0.84 0.84 0.83 1.48 1.78 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.22 0.51 0.44 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.36 % 0.95 % 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.36 % 1.16 % 1.41 % Return on average equity 10.89 % 7.57 % 12.22 % 12.08 % 11.03 % 9.25 % 11.49 % Return on tangible equity(1) 17.62 % 12.65 % 20.37 % 20.25 % 18.90 % 15.18 % 19.77 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 17.62 % 16.59 % 20.40 % 20.78 % 21.78 % 17.11 % 23.76 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.54 % 1.55 % 1.57 % 1.32 % 1.70 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.89 % 10.09 % 12.24 % 12.41 % 12.79 % 10.49 % 13.92 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.55 % 3.75 % 3.79 % 3.69 % 3.81 % 3.65 % 3.87 % Efficiency ratio(1) 60.23 % 60.26 % 60.35 % 58.75 % 55.57 % 60.25 % 54.85 % Share Data Closing share price $ 37.32 $ 36.13 $ 34.40 $ 46.90 $ 46.30 Book value per common share $ 29.31 $ 28.52 $ 28.01 $ 27.18 $ 26.80 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.16 $ 18.34 $ 17.75 $ 16.95 $ 16.55 Price / book value 127.33 % 126.68 % 122.81 % 172.55 % 172.76 % Price / tangible book value 194.78 % 197.00 % 193.80 % 276.70 % 279.74 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,438,376 20,413,578 20,256,469 20,427,792 Shares outstanding, end of period 20,131,854 20,167,729 20,163,816 20,291,416 20,242,893 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 14,815,298 $ 14,736,512 $ 13,429,544 $ 13,913,265 $ 13,404,723 Fees for wealth management services $ 11,510 $ 10,392 $ 11,017 $ 10,343 $ 10,658

As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 11.71 % 11.30 % 11.42 % 11.55 % 11.34 % Total capital to RWA 12.29 % 11.87 % 11.99 % 12.10 % 11.91 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.61 % 9.48 % 9.48 % 9.47 % 9.49 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.58 % 9.34 % 8.95 % 9.29 % 9.27 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.71 % 11.30 % 11.42 % 11.55 % 11.34 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 11.01 % 10.72 % 10.92 % 10.90 % 10.46 % Total capital to RWA 14.30 % 14.00 % 14.30 % 14.33 % 13.87 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.04 % 8.99 % 9.06 % 8.94 % 8.75 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.51 % 8.35 % 8.05 % 8.23 % 8.00 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.43 % 10.14 % 10.32 % 10.29 % 9.86 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 1,061 $ 2,546 $ 1,620 $ 1,378 $ 1,401 $ 3,607 $ 3,578 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 12,179 $ 19,283 $ 12,820 $ 8,990 $ 9,448 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 155 84 417 529 531 Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 12,334 $ 19,367 $ 13,237 $ 9,519 $ 9,979 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 8,224 $ 8,489 $ 7,765 $ 4,906 $ 6,749 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 9,466 6,432 5,464 9,145 10,378 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total delinquent loans and leases $ 17,690 $ 14,921 $ 13,229 $ 14,051 $ 17,127 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.50 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.31 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.12 % 0.30 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.22 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.34 % 0.55 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.28 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.35 % 0.55 % 0.39 % 0.28 % 0.29 % NPAs / total assets 0.26 % 0.42 % 0.28 % 0.22 % 0.23 % ALLL / NPLs 173.92 % 106.91 % 151.53 % 207.83 % 205.31 % ALLL / portfolio loans 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.57 % ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.71 % (Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.28 % 1.35 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 4,190 $ 4,057 $ 1,217 $ 1,208 $ 1,044 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 5,141 5,149 9,745 4,316 4,117 Total TDRs $ 9,331 $ 9,206 $ 10,962 $ 5,524 $ 5,161

Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,742 $ 13,656 $ 14,099 $ 10,121 $ 7,318 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 49,643 29,449 34,357 35,233 39,924 Cash and cash equivalents 63,385 43,105 48,456 45,354 47,242 Investment securities, available for sale 588,119 559,983 737,442 528,064 531,075 Investment securities, held to maturity 10,209 10,457 8,684 8,916 7,838 Investment securities, trading 8,516 8,189 7,502 8,340 8,175 Loans held for sale 6,333 2,884 1,749 4,111 4,204 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,088,849 3,032,270 2,885,251 2,752,160 2,700,815 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 445,816 491,244 541,903 629,315 688,686 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,534,665 3,523,514 3,427,154 3,381,475 3,389,501 Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases (21,076 ) (20,519 ) (19,329 ) (18,612 ) (19,181 ) Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases (106 ) (97 ) (97 ) (72 ) (217 ) Total allowance for loan and lease losses (21,182 ) (20,616 ) (19,426 ) (18,684 ) (19,398 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,513,483 3,502,898 3,407,728 3,362,791 3,370,103 Premises and equipment 68,092 67,279 65,648 63,281 54,185 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,116 43,985 — — — Accrued interest receivable 13,312 13,123 12,585 13,232 13,115 Mortgage servicing rights 4,744 4,910 5,047 5,328 5,511 Bank owned life insurance 58,437 58,138 57,844 57,543 57,243 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 14,677 10,526 14,530 14,678 16,678 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 183,864 183,162 Intangible assets 21,038 21,994 23,455 24,301 24,977 Other investments 16,517 16,526 16,526 16,529 16,774 Other assets 122,575 83,984 61,277 52,110 53,921 Total assets $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485 $ 4,388,442 $ 4,394,203 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 940,911 $ 882,310 $ 901,619 $ 834,363 $ 892,386 Interest-bearing 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 2,522,863 2,466,529 Total deposits 3,632,413 3,637,617 3,599,087 3,357,226 3,358,915 Short-term borrowings 207,828 124,214 252,367 226,498 227,059 Long-term FHLB advances 47,941 55,407 55,374 72,841 87,808 Subordinated notes 98,616 98,571 98,526 98,482 98,491 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,665 21,622 21,580 21,538 21,497 Operating lease liabilities 47,393 48,224 — — — Accrued interest payable 8,244 8,674 6,652 7,193 5,230 Other liabilities 82,310 62,557 54,195 53,239 52,700 Total liabilities 4,146,410 4,056,886 4,087,781 3,837,017 3,851,700 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,583 24,577 24,545 24,533 24,453 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 376,652 375,655 374,010 373,205 372,227 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (78,583 ) (76,974 ) (75,883 ) (70,437 ) (68,943 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,700 (3,278 ) (7,513 ) (13,402 ) (11,191 ) Retained earnings 266,496 255,813 250,230 238,204 226,634 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 590,848 575,793 565,389 552,103 543,180 Noncontrolling interest (693 ) (686 ) (685 ) (678 ) (677 ) Total shareholders' equity 590,155 575,107 564,704 551,425 542,503 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485 $ 4,388,442 $ 4,394,203

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Portfolio Loans and Leases as of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Commercial mortgages $ 1,755,798 $ 1,746,695 $ 1,657,436 $ 1,618,493 $ 1,613,721 Home equity loans and lines 203,852 204,791 207,351 207,806 206,429 Residential mortgages 506,093 502,379 494,355 467,402 449,060 Construction 152,554 159,761 181,078 178,493 190,874 Total real estate loans 2,618,297 2,613,626 2,540,220 2,472,194 2,460,084 Commercial & Industrial 704,167 705,701 695,584 722,999 745,306 Consumer 49,335 47,821 46,814 47,809 51,462 Leases 162,866 156,366 144,536 138,473 132,649 Total non-real estate loans and leases 916,368 909,888 886,934 909,281 929,417 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,534,665 $ 3,523,514 $ 3,427,154 $ 3,381,475 $ 3,389,501

Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Commercial mortgages $ 6,072 $ 5,558 $ 2,568 $ 735 $ 1,011 Home equity loans and lines 49 6,904 3,616 1,933 2,323 Residential mortgages 701 2,863 3,452 2,770 2,647 Construction — — — 291 — Total nonperforming real estate loans 6,822 15,325 9,636 5,729 5,980 Commercial & Industrial 4,495 2,965 2,101 1,782 1,585 Consumer 60 80 108 117 — Leases 802 913 975 1,362 1,882 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 5,357 3,958 3,184 3,261 3,468 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 12,179 $ 19,283 $ 12,820 $ 8,990 $ 9,448

Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Commercial mortgage $ (3 ) $ 1,373 $ 249 $ 56 $ 13 Home equity loans and lines 180 46 107 — 199 Residential 339 329 304 (12 ) (1 ) Construction (1 ) (1 ) — — (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 515 1,747 660 44 210 Commercial & Industrial (18 ) 391 298 304 467 Consumer 119 94 147 71 41 Leases 445 314 515 959 683 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 546 799 960 1,334 1,191 Total net charge-offs $ 1,061 $ 2,546 $ 1,620 $ 1,378 $ 1,401

Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 U.S. Treasury securities $ 101 $ 100 $ 200,013 $ 100 $ 100 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 192,799 186,746 195,855 190,453 183,256 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 6,700 8,468 11,162 15,629 17,254 State & political subdivisions - taxable 170 170 170 170 171 Mortgage-backed securities 348,975 322,913 289,890 284,421 292,563 Collateralized mortgage obligations 38,724 40,486 39,252 36,193 36,634 Other debt securities 650 1,100 1,100 1,098 1,097 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 588,119 $ 559,983 $ 737,442 $ 528,064 $ 531,075

Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 U.S. Treasury securities $ 1 $ — $ (13 ) $ — $ — Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 275 (1,334 ) (2,749 ) (5,881 ) (4,594 ) State & political subdivisions - tax-free 8 (5 ) (39 ) (90 ) (57 ) State & political subdivisions - taxable — — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Mortgage-backed securities 3,364 (696 ) (4,186 ) (7,584 ) (6,141 ) Collateralized mortgage obligations 89 (510 ) (898 ) (1,618 ) (1,443 ) Other debt securities — — — (2 ) (3 ) Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 3,737 $ (2,545 ) $ (7,886 ) $ (15,176 ) $ (12,239 )

Deposits June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 745,134 $ 664,683 $ 664,749 $ 578,243 $ 617,258 Money market 966,596 961,348 862,644 812,027 814,530 Savings 263,830 265,613 247,081 286,266 291,858 Retail time deposits 502,745 531,522 542,702 561,123 536,287 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 100,047 47,744 55,031 24,040 36,826 Wholesale time deposits 113,150 284,397 325,261 261,164 169,770 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 2,522,863 2,466,529 Noninterest-bearing deposits 940,911 882,310 901,619 834,363 892,386 Total deposits $ 3,632,413 $ 3,637,617 $ 3,599,087 $ 3,357,226 $ 3,358,915



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 44,783 $ 44,837 $ 44,157 $ 42,103 $ 41,689 $ 89,620 $ 82,378 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 73 132 83 64 64 205 117 Interest on investment securities 3,532 3,499 3,294 3,066 3,001 7,031 5,793 Total interest income 48,388 48,468 47,534 45,233 44,754 96,856 88,288 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 9,655 8,097 7,048 5,533 4,499 17,752 7,971 Interest on short-term borrowings 357 943 681 1,096 985 1,300 1,615 Interest on FHLB advances 269 278 331 394 490 547 1,052 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 352 358 342 337 321 710 609 Interest on subordinated notes 1,144 1,145 1,145 1,144 1,143 2,289 2,286 Total interest expense 11,777 10,821 9,547 8,504 7,438 22,598 13,533 Net interest income 36,611 37,647 37,987 36,729 37,316 74,258 74,755 Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision") 1,627 3,736 2,362 664 3,137 5,363 4,167 Net interest income after Provision 34,984 33,911 35,625 36,065 34,179 68,895 70,588 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 11,510 10,392 11,017 10,343 10,658 21,902 20,966 Insurance commissions 1,697 1,672 1,459 1,754 1,902 3,369 3,595 Capital markets revenue 1,489 2,219 1,367 710 2,105 3,708 2,771 Service charges on deposits 852 808 798 726 752 1,660 1,465 Loan servicing and other fees 553 609 539 559 475 1,162 1,161 Net gain on sale of loans 752 319 1,606 631 528 1,071 1,046 Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale — — — — — — 7 Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned — (24 ) 3 5 111 (24 ) 287 Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 316 411 305 375 510 727 941 Other operating income 3,052 2,847 1,003 3,171 3,034 5,899 7,372 Total noninterest income 20,221 19,253 18,097 18,274 20,075 39,474 39,611 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 17,038 20,901 17,921 16,528 16,240 37,939 32,222 Employee benefits 3,317 4,166 2,977 3,356 2,877 7,483 6,585 Occupancy and bank premises 3,125 3,252 3,135 2,717 2,697 6,377 5,747 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,568 2,389 2,370 2,070 2,069 4,957 3,967 Advertising 504 415 540 349 369 919 830 Amortization of intangible assets 956 938 997 891 889 1,894 1,768 Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") 10 17 101 (23 ) (1 ) 27 (51 ) Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses — — — 389 3,053 — 7,372 Professional fees 1,316 1,320 1,526 997 932 2,636 1,680 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 513 409 374 472 473 922 946 Data processing 1,303 1,320 1,340 1,155 1,252 2,623 2,447 Other operating expenses 4,538 4,597 3,564 4,691 4,986 9,135 8,353 Total noninterest expense 35,188 39,724 34,845 33,592 35,836 74,912 71,866 Income before income taxes 20,017 13,440 18,877 20,747 18,418 33,457 38,333 Income tax expense 4,239 2,764 1,746 4,066 3,723 7,003 8,353 Net income $ 15,778 $ 10,676 $ 17,131 $ 16,681 $ 14,695 $ 26,454 $ 29,980 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) 7 (8 ) 6 Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 15,785 $ 10,677 $ 17,136 $ 16,682 $ 14,688 $ 26,462 $ 29,974 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 20,144,651 20,168,498 20,225,993 20,270,706 20,238,852 20,156,509 20,221,010 Dilutive common shares 99,758 103,163 95,290 167,670 174,726 99,960 206,782 Weighted average diluted shares 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,438,376 20,413,578 20,256,469 20,427,792 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 0.82 $ 0.73 $ 1.31 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 1.31 $ 1.47 Dividends paid or accrued per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 Effective tax rate 21.18 % 20.57 % 9.25 % 19.60 % 20.21 % 20.93 % 21.79 %

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates

Earned/ Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 37,843 $ 73 0.77 % $ 32,742 $ 132 1.64 % $ 38,957 $ 83 0.85 % $ 37,467 $ 64 0.68 % $ 37,215 $ 64 0.69 % $ 35,306 $ 205 1.17 % $ 37,627 $ 117 0.63 % Investment securities - available for sale: Taxable 560,999 3,400 2.43 % 543,687 3,363 2.51 % 524,117 3,075 2.33 % 514,360 2,910 2.24 % 514,966 2,843 2.21 % 552,391 6,763 2.47 % 506,887 5,472 2.18 % Tax-exempt 7,530 43 2.29 % 9,795 55 2.28 % 13,184 70 2.11 % 16,056 83 2.05 % 18,215 93 2.05 % 8,656 98 2.28 % 19,352 193 2.01 % Total investment securities - available for sale 568,529 3,443 2.43 % 553,482 3,418 2.50 % 537,301 3,145 2.32 % 530,416 2,993 2.24 % 533,181 2,936 2.21 % 561,047 6,861 2.47 % 526,239 5,665 2.17 % Investment securities - held to maturity 10,417 71 2.73 % 8,804 67 3.09 % 8,761 63 2.85 % 8,378 55 2.60 % 7,866 58 2.96 % 9,615 138 2.89 % 7,889 116 2.97 % Investment securities - trading 8,572 24 1.12 % 7,629 22 1.17 % 8,203 96 4.64 % 8,204 30 1.45 % 8,202 22 1.08 % 8,103 46 1.14 % 8,270 43 1.05 % Loans and leases * 3,524,219 44,903 5.11 % 3,477,739 44,958 5.24 % 3,399,484 44,274 5.17 % 3,379,699 42,214 4.96 % 3,353,339 41,782 5.00 % 3,501,107 89,861 5.18 % 3,322,447 82,536 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets 4,149,580 48,514 4.69 % 4,080,396 48,597 4.83 % 3,992,706 47,661 4.74 % 3,964,164 45,356 4.54 % 3,939,803 44,862 4.57 % 4,115,178 97,111 4.76 % 3,902,472 88,477 4.57 % Cash and due from banks 13,725 14,414 13,962 7,587 7,153 14,068 8,916 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (20,844 ) (19,887 ) (18,625 ) (19,467 ) (18,043 ) (20,368 ) (17,837 ) Other assets 509,164 470,206 424,957 423,864 415,628 489,794 402,086 Total assets $ 4,651,625 $ 4,545,129 $ 4,413,000 $ 4,376,148 $ 4,344,541 $ 4,598,672 $ 4,295,637 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 1,928,755 $ 5,040 1.05 % $ 1,798,103 $ 3,764 0.85 % $ 1,704,065 $ 2,883 0.67 % $ 1,695,214 $ 2,425 0.57 % $ 1,722,328 $ 2,073 0.48 % $ 1,863,790 $ 8,804 0.95 % $ 1,701,732 $ 3,552 0.42 % Wholesale deposits 345,782 2,143 2.49 % 342,696 2,012 2.38 % 346,134 1,986 2.28 % 256,347 1,329 2.06 % 233,714 973 1.67 % 344,247 4,155 2.43 % 232,508 1,706 1.48 % Retail time deposits 520,317 2,472 1.91 % 533,395 2,321 1.76 % 552,213 2,179 1.57 % 541,652 1,779 1.30 % 533,254 1,453 1.09 % 526,820 4,793 1.83 % 530,378 2,713 1.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,794,854 9,655 1.39 % 2,674,194 8,097 1.23 % 2,602,412 7,048 1.07 % 2,493,213 5,533 0.88 % 2,489,296 4,499 0.72 % 2,734,857 17,752 1.31 % 2,464,618 7,971 0.65 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 68,529 357 2.09 % 157,652 943 2.43 % 128,429 681 2.10 % 208,201 1,096 2.09 % 205,323 985 1.92 % 112,844 1,300 2.32 % 189,019 1,615 1.72 % Long-term FHLB advances 52,397 269 2.06 % 55,385 278 2.04 % 67,363 331 1.95 % 81,460 394 1.92 % 102,023 490 1.93 % 53,883 547 2.05 % 112,911 1,052 1.88 % Subordinated notes 98,587 1,144 4.65 % 98,542 1,145 4.71 % 98,497 1,145 4.61 % 98,457 1,144 4.61 % 98,463 1,143 4.66 % 98,564 2,289 4.68 % 98,447 2,286 4.68 % Jr. subordinated debt 21,637 352 6.53 % 21,595 358 6.72 % 21,553 342 6.30 % 21,511 337 6.22 % 21,470 321 6.00 % 21,616 710 6.62 % 21,450 609 5.73 % Total borrowings 241,150 2,122 3.53 % 333,174 2,724 3.32 % 315,842 2,499 3.14 % 409,629 2,971 2.88 % 427,279 2,939 2.76 % 286,907 4,846 3.41 % 421,827 5,562 2.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,036,004 11,777 1.56 % 3,007,368 10,821 1.46 % 2,918,254 9,547 1.30 % 2,902,842 8,504 1.16 % 2,916,575 7,438 1.02 % 3,021,764 22,598 1.51 % 2,886,445 13,533 0.95 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 909,945 871,726 878,047 866,314 841,676 890,941 840,571 Other liabilities 124,211 93,949 60,393 59,085 52,389 109,165 42,482 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,034,156 965,675 938,440 925,399 894,065 1,000,106 883,053 Total liabilities 4,070,160 3,973,043 3,856,694 3,828,241 3,810,640 4,021,870 3,769,498 Shareholders' equity 581,465 572,086 556,306 547,907 533,901 576,802 526,139 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,651,625 $ 4,545,129 $ 4,413,000 $ 4,376,148 $ 4,344,541 $ 4,598,672 $ 4,295,637 Net interest spread 3.13 % 3.37 % 3.44 % 3.38 % 3.55 % 3.25 % 3.62 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.35 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.25 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin $ 36,737 3.55 % $ 37,776 3.75 % $ 38,114 3.79 % $ 36,852 3.69 % $ 37,424 3.81 % $ 74,513 3.65 % $ 74,944 3.87 % Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 126 0.01 % $ 129 0.01 % $ 127 0.01 % $ 123 0.01 % $ 108 0.01 % $ 255 0.01 % $ 189 0.01 % * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.

Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Interest Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate Loans and leases Income $ 1,193 0.14 % $ 1,997 0.23 % $ 2,492 0.29 % $ 1,464 0.17 % $ 1,945 0.23 % $ 3,190 0.18 % $ 4,647 0.28 % Retail time deposits Expense (171 ) (0.13 )% (222 ) (0.17 )% (279 ) (0.20 )% (311 ) (0.23 )% (339 ) (0.25 )% (393 ) (0.15 )% (719 ) (0.27 )% Long-term FHLB advances Expense 34 0.26 % 33 0.24 % 34 0.20 % 32 0.16 % 25 0.10 % 67 0.25 % 40 0.07 % Jr. subordinated debt Expense 43 0.80 % 42 0.79 % 42 0.77 % 41 0.76 % 41 0.77 % 85 0.79 % 81 0.76 % Net interest income from fair value marks $ 1,287 $ 2,144 $ 2,695 $ 1,702 $ 2,218 $ 3,431 $ 5,245 Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin 0.12 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.27 %

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core): Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 15,785 $ 10,677 $ 17,136 $ 16,682 $ 14,688 $ 26,462 $ 29,974 Less: Tax-effected non-core noninterest income: Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale — — — — — — (6 ) Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items: Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses — — — 307 2,412 — 5,824 Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses — 3,553 — — — 3,553 — Add: Federal income tax expense related to re-measurement of net deferred tax asset due to tax reform legislation — — 31 151 (69 ) — 521 Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 15,785 $ 14,230 $ 17,167 $ 17,140 $ 17,031 $ 30,015 $ 36,313 Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core): Weighted average common shares outstanding 20,144,651 20,168,498 20,225,993 20,270,706 20,238,852 20,156,509 20,221,010 Dilutive common shares 99,758 103,163 95,290 167,670 174,726 99,960 206,782 Weighted average diluted shares 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,438,376 20,413,578 20,256,469 20,427,792 Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 0.78 $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.85 $ 0.84 $ 1.49 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 0.78 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 1.48 $ 1.78 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity: Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 15,785 $ 10,677 $ 17,136 $ 16,682 $ 14,688 $ 26,462 $ 29,974 Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 755 741 787 705 702 1,496 1,397 Net tangible income (numerator) $ 16,540 $ 11,418 $ 17,923 $ 17,387 $ 15,390 $ 27,958 $ 31,371 Average shareholders' equity $ 581,465 $ 572,086 $ 556,306 $ 547,907 $ 533,901 $ 576,802 $ 526,139 Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 688 685 681 678 685 687 684 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (205,593 ) (206,716 ) (207,893 ) (207,880 ) (208,039 ) (206,152 ) (206,790 ) Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 376,560 $ 366,055 $ 349,094 $ 340,705 $ 326,547 $ 371,337 $ 320,033 Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure) 17.62 % 12.65 % 20.37 % 20.25 % 18.90 % 15.18 % 19.77 % Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core): Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 15,785 $ 14,230 $ 17,167 $ 17,140 $ 17,031 $ 30,015 $ 36,313 Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 755 741 787 705 702 1,496 1,397 Net tangible income (core) (numerator) $ 16,540 $ 14,971 $ 17,954 $ 17,845 $ 17,733 $ 31,511 $ 37,710 Average shareholders' equity $ 581,465 $ 572,086 $ 556,306 $ 547,907 $ 533,901 $ 576,802 $ 526,139 Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 688 685 681 678 685 687 684 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (205,593 ) (206,716 ) (207,893 ) (207,880 ) (208,039 ) (206,152 ) (206,790 ) Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 376,560 $ 366,055 $ 349,094 $ 340,705 $ 326,547 $ 371,337 $ 320,033 Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure) 17.62 % 16.59 % 20.40 % 20.78 % 21.78 % 17.11 % 23.76 %

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC): Total shareholders' equity $ 590,155 $ 575,107 $ 564,704 $ 551,425 $ 542,503 Less: Noncontrolling interest 693 686 685 678 677 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (205,050 ) (206,006 ) (207,467 ) (208,165 ) (208,139 ) Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 385,798 $ 369,787 $ 357,922 $ 343,938 $ 335,041 Total assets $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485 $ 4,388,442 $ 4,394,203 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (205,050 ) (206,006 ) (207,467 ) (208,165 ) (208,139 ) Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,531,515 $ 4,425,987 $ 4,445,018 $ 4,180,277 $ 4,186,064 Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1) 8.51 % 8.35 % 8.05 % 8.23 % 8.00 % Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC): Total shareholders' equity $ 625,464 $ 605,985 $ 591,695 $ 582,698 $ 582,354 Less: Noncontrolling interest 693 686 685 678 677 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (192,450 ) (193,329 ) (194,715 ) (195,337 ) (195,245 ) Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 433,707 $ 413,342 $ 397,665 $ 388,039 $ 387,786 Total assets $ 4,721,394 $ 4,616,724 $ 4,637,481 $ 4,372,590 $ 4,378,508 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (192,450 ) (193,329 ) (194,715 ) (195,337 ) (195,245 ) Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,528,944 $ 4,423,395 $ 4,442,766 $ 4,177,253 $ 4,183,263 Tangible equity ratio (BMTC)(1) 9.58 % 9.34 % 8.95 % 9.29 % 9.27 % Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core) Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.36 % 0.95 % 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.36 % 1.16 % 1.41 % Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income — % 0.32 % — % 0.04 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.29 % Return on average assets (core) 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.54 % 1.55 % 1.57 % 1.32 % 1.70 % Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core) Return on average equity (GAAP) 10.89 % 7.57 % 12.22 % 12.08 % 11.03 % 9.25 % 11.49 % Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income — % 2.52 % 0.02 % 0.33 % 1.76 % 1.24 % 2.43 % Return on average equity (core) 10.89 % 10.09 % 12.24 % 12.41 % 12.79 % 10.49 % 13.92 % Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.55 % 3.75 % 3.79 % 3.69 % 3.81 % 3.65 % 3.87 % Effect of fair value marks 0.12 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.27 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting 3.43 % 3.54 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.58 % 3.48 % 3.60 %

Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 36,737 $ 37,776 $ 38,114 $ 36,852 $ 37,424 Effect of fair value marks 1,287 2,144 2,695 1,702 2,218 Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting $ 35,450 $ 35,632 $ 35,419 $ 35,150 $ 35,206 Calculation of Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 35,188 $ 39,724 $ 34,845 $ 33,592 $ 35,836 $ 74,912 $ 71,866 Less: certain noninterest expense items*: Amortization of intangibles (956 ) (938 ) (997 ) (891 ) (889 ) (1,894 ) (1,768 ) Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses — — — (389 ) (3,053 ) — (7,372 ) Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses — (4,498 ) — — — (4,498 ) — Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator) $ 34,232 $ 34,288 $ 33,848 $ 32,312 $ 31,894 $ 68,520 $ 62,726 Noninterest income $ 20,221 $ 19,253 $ 18,097 $ 18,274 $ 20,075 $ 39,474 $ 39,611 Less: non-core noninterest income items: Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale — — — — — — (7 ) Noninterest income (core) $ 20,221 $ 19,253 $ 18,097 $ 18,274 $ 20,075 $ 39,474 $ 39,604 Net interest income 36,611 37,647 37,987 36,729 37,316 74,258 74,755 Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator) $ 56,832 $ 56,900 $ 56,084 $ 55,003 $ 57,391 $ 113,732 $ 114,359 Efficiency ratio 60.23 % 60.26 % 60.35 % 58.75 % 55.57 % 60.25 % 54.85 % Supplemental Loan and Allowance Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures Total Allowance $ 21,182 $ 20,616 $ 19,426 $ 18,684 $ 19,398 Less: Allowance on acquired loans 106 97 97 72 217 Allowance on originated loans and leases $ 21,076 $ 20,519 $ 19,329 $ 18,612 $ 19,181 Total Allowance $ 21,182 $ 20,616 $ 19,426 $ 18,684 $ 19,398 Loan mark on acquired loans 14,174 15,841 17,822 24,964 26,705 Total Allowance + Loan mark $ 35,356 $ 36,457 $ 37,248 $ 43,648 $ 46,103 Total Portfolio loans and leases $ 3,534,665 $ 3,523,514 $ 3,427,154 $ 3,381,475 $ 3,389,501 Less: Originated loans and leases 3,088,849 3,032,270 2,885,251 2,752,160 2,700,815 Net acquired loans $ 445,816 $ 491,244 $ 541,903 $ 629,315 $ 688,686 Add: Loan mark on acquired loans 14,174 15,841 17,822 24,964 26,705 Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark) $ 459,990 $ 507,085 $ 559,725 $ 654,279 $ 715,391 Originated loans and leases 3,088,849 3,032,270 2,885,251 2,752,160 2,700,815 Total Gross portfolio loans and leases $ 3,548,839 $ 3,539,355 $ 3,444,976 $ 3,406,439 $ 3,416,206

* In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.



