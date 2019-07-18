CBRS Alliance and Wireless Innovation Forum Announce Support for 5G NR for 3.5 GHz CBRS Band

Addition of 5G NR Air Interface for CBRS Band Bolsters Plans for the First Mid-band 5G Deployments in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBRS Alliance , an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, and the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), a non-profit international industry association striving to advance radio communications and systems worldwide, jointly announce the approval by the WInnForum to support the 5G NR air interface in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. This approval is a key step in providing a solid foundation for 5G NR in the 3.5 GHz band and sets the stage for the first mid-band 5G deployments in the U.S.



The CBRS Alliance previously announced its plans to support 5G NR in its Release 3 specifications, slated for completion in Q4 2019. 5G-based OnGo deployments in the 3.5 GHz band could begin as early as the first half of 2020. Environments that benefit from ultra-low latency, such as precision Industrial IoT (IIoT), will be ideal for extension into 5G services powered by OnGo.

“WInnForum is pleased to support new air interfaces such as 5G NR, along with all of the planned uses of CBRS,” said WInnForum CEO Lee Pucker. “Allowing broad participation in the CBRS ecosystem and supporting the future of spectrum sharing is important to WInnForum members, and to the public who will benefit from such technology.”

The CBRS Alliance will use the approval of the 5G NR air interface to continue the organization’s work to bring 3GPP-specified technologies to the 3.5 GHz CBRS band in the U.S. By utilizing the globally-recognized 3GPP standards as the basis for its work, the Alliance will leverage a global ecosystem for maximum economies of scale. By helping to bring together the vast array of use cases supported by OnGo and 5G NR, there will be an unprecedented expansion of connectivity for a vast array of users.

“WInnForum’s approval of the request from the CBRS Alliance to add 5G NR to the list of supported air interfaces in the 3.5 GHz band is very exciting. This is foundational to our strategic objective to see the first 5G deployments in U.S. mid-band spectrum,” said Alan Ewing, CBRS Alliance Executive Director. “With 4G today and 5G coming soon, we’re ensuring the maximum return on investment for all CBRS ecosystem players.”

Globally, industry and government are focusing on 3.5 GHz as the primary mid-band spectrum for 5G, with deployments in South Korea and with testing taking in place in Europe, the Middle East and other areas of East Asia. In October 2018, the FCC made targeted changes to its rules governing the 3.5 GHz CBRS band that will facilitate the deployment of 5G wireless networks using this spectrum.

