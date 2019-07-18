Markforged Announces New R&D Innovation Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Leader in additive manufacturing to double the size of its software and AI developer teams in 2019

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged, the leading provider of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, today announced a new office in Kendall Square to support the rapid expansion of its software and AI teams. Located in CIC Cambridge at 245 Main Street, the 2,000 sqft office is the new central hub for developing Markforged’s artificial intelligence software for adaptive manufacturing, Blacksmith , which took the industry by storm when it was announced this May .



“Kendall Square is the perfect environment for expanding our R&D team, and we’ll be able to take advantage of the top-tier AI developer talent in the area,” said David Benhaim, CTO and co-founder of Markforged. “Our Kendall team will transform manufacturing with Blacksmith. These developers will enable factories to run and fix themselves – ultimately reducing the cost of everything we buy.”

Blacksmith is the first AI-powered software that makes manufacturing machines self-aware so they can automatically adjust their programming to ensure every part produced is perfect. The software analyzes a design, compares it to the part scanned by inspection equipment, and dynamically adapts the end-to-end process to produce perfectly in-spec parts. This technology is a breakthrough in smart factories, and the first example of Adaptive Manufacturing .

The new office opening is just the latest milestone in the company’s breakneck growth trajectory. Just this year, Markforged raised $82 million in the company’s Series D finance round, opened its European headquarters , placed tenth place on Deloitte’s list of the fastest-growing companies, and was named on Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startup list. And with more than 10,000 users in more than 50 countries, Markforged was listed as #2 in 2018 unit sales among industrial 3D printing companies according to Wohlers Report 2019 , a worldwide review and analysis of additive manufacturing and 3D printing.

In addition to the world-class office space, team members in Kendall will enjoy all of Markforged’s company perks — including a wide variety of free snacks, gym access, catered lunches every Tuesday, regular happy hours, and unlimited cold brew. Candidates can learn more about Markforged on the Careers page and view all of our open positions at https://jobs.lever.co/markforged/ .

To learn more information or to see photos of the office, read our blog post .

About Markforged:

Markforged transforms manufacturing with revolutionary metal and carbon fiber 3D printers that produce parts tough enough for end-use in automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and in the harshest factory environments. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has over 300 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and listed as the tenth fastest-growing tech company in the US in the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.

