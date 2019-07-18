C-Suite Network Announces the Sports Investing Advisory Council

The Network launches Council with the goal of turning sports into an asset class to create jobs, teach finance, and improve lives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing today the launch of a new council, the Sports Investing Advisory Council, chaired by Hero Club member and Founder of AllSportsMarket, Chris Rabalais.



The Council aims to turn the sports industry into an asset class where investors can buy and sell sports team, just like traditional stocks, and earn dividends when their teams win or appreciate in value. Sports investing gives teams virtually unlimited global non-recourse fundraising, passive income, and increased fan engagement. It also provides a way for fans to invest in the performance of their favorite sports teams as well as help governments create jobs, enhance the tax base, and increase financial literacy without vice costs.

Membership to the Sports Investing Advisory Council offers priority access to information and discussion around the emerging sports asset class. Everyone is welcome to join the council – from passionate sports fans to diligent investors alike.

“Our C-Suite Network family keeps expanding with the creation of the Sports Investing Advisory Council, headed by our good friend, Chris Rabalais,” said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and CEO, C-Suite Network. “It is always our mission to give members every possible benefit to increase their profit margin and this Council adds one more to the arsenal.”

The C-Suite Network’s continued mission is to provide members with the most up-to-date tools and benefits to help them stay abreast of all the changes taking place in the business world.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring the Sports Investing Advisory Council into the C-Suite Network ecosystem. The diversity of thought and wealth of expertise in this group is a great asset when trying to launch new projects,” said Rabalais.

AllSportsMarket (“ASM”) is an experimental exchange operated by The New Sports Economy Institute (“NSEI”), a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax-exempt organization registered in California and approved by the IRS.

For more information, visit: www.c-suitenetwork.com

For additional information about joining the C-Suite Network Sports Investing Advisory Council, visit: https://c-suitenetwork.com/councils/sports-investing-advisory-council/

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network’s mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com , or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact :

Keira Rodriguez

Senior Media Strategist

TallGrass Public Relations

Email Contact

914.830.3241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.